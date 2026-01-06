ABM Strengthens Executive Leadership to Drive Technology, Strategy, and Growth









NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, today announced the promotions of Melanie Kirkwood Ruiz to Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer and Tom Gallo to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Both leaders will continue to report to Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Over the past few years, we’ve made tremendous progress as a company. We’ve grown, diversified our offerings, and built a strong foundation that positions ABM for the future. Our strategy has been central to that journey — reshaping how we operate, serve clients, and scale our business. We’ve strengthened our technology capabilities, enhanced workforce productivity, expanded into new markets and services through key acquisitions, and sharpened how we deliver for clients. These achievements reflect the commitment and talent of our teams, and leaders like Melanie and Tom have been essential to that success. I’m excited for them to take this next step and continue driving ABM forward,” said Scott Salmirs, President and CEO of ABM.

Melanie Kirkwood Ruiz – Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer

Melanie Kirkwood Ruiz leads ABM’s enterprise-wide technology strategy and operations, guiding the platforms, systems, and digital capabilities. Her vision has helped modernize ABM’s technology ecosystem and sharpen how the organization delivers services globally.

Melanie’s leadership has earned external recognition. Most recently, she was named to the Forbes CIO Next List — an honor bestowed on 50 top technology leaders across industries who are driving tangible business impact through innovation, data, and technology strategy.

With 20 years of experience spanning technology, commercial real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, and aviation, Melanie is widely regarded as a transformational technology executive. She joined ABM in 2020 from Cushman & Wakefield, where she led technology strategy for the Americas. Melanie holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and both a master’s and bachelor’s degree in engineering from Cornell University.

Tom Gallo – Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer

In his role leading corporate strategy, M&A, and sustainability, Tom Gallo is responsible for shaping ABM’s long-term strategic direction and creating the frameworks that translate enterprise vision into execution. His work integrates strategy development, capital deployment, innovation, and sustainability into a unified approach that drives value creation and scalable growth for ABM and its clients.

Tom brings more than two decades of cross-functional experience to his role. His earlier positions in operations and finance—including serving as Regional Vice President overseeing multi-state P&Ls and large unionized teams, and as Treasurer directing capital structure and major financing initiatives—give him a unique perspective on aligning strategic priorities with operational and financial discipline. Tom holds an MBA from Cornell University and a BA in Economics from Villanova University.

