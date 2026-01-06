Remix Therapeutics Appoints Mythili Koneru, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced the appointment of Mythili Koneru, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Koneru will lead clinical development, medical strategy, and regulatory engagement as the company advances its pipeline, including first-in-class oral small molecule mRNA degrader, REM-422, through clinical development and regulatory milestones.

“Mythili’s deep experience advancing novel therapies in oncology through rigorous translational science and disciplined clinical execution will be critical as we advance REM-422 and our broader pipeline,” said Pete Smith, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix. “We are excited to have her lead our development group as we work to translate the promise of our RNA-targeting platform into meaningful medicines for patients.”

Dr. Koneru has extensive experience and expertise in the field of drug development with a track record of advancing novel therapeutics from early development through later-stage clinical programs. She succeeds Chris Bowden, MD, who served as Chief Medical Officer at Remix until his retirement at the end of 2025.

“What drew me to Remix was the opportunity to build on the encouraging clinical data for REM-422 in adenoid cystic carcinoma and help translate that momentum into meaningful progress for patients. Further, Remix’s REMaster™ platform and underlying scientific approach offers the potential to address areas of high unmet medical needs in targets previously considered intractable by addressing fundamental disease biology,” said Mythili Koneru, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Remix. “I look forward to working with the team to design rigorous, data-driven clinical programs that bring REM-422 and the broader pipeline to patients in need of new therapies.”

Dr. Koneru was most recently Chief Medical Office at Legend Biotech where she was responsible for overseeing all clinical development and medical affairs activities. Prior to that role, she was the Chief Medical Officer of Marker Therapeutics, leading development of cellular therapies and peptide vaccines in its immune-oncology portfolio. As Associate Vice President of Immuno-Oncology at Eli Lilly, Mythili designed early-stage clinical trials for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Dr. Koneru also served as Senior Medical Director of Early Phase Clinical Development at Eli Lilly. Prior to Eli Lilly, Dr. Koneru was an oncology fellow in the laboratory of Dr. Renier Brentjens at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, where she developed adoptive T cell therapies for both leukemia and solid tumors in early phase clinical trials. Dr. Koneru earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Chicago, her doctorate degree in Biomedical Engineering from New York University, and her medical degree from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

About REM-422

REM-422 is a first-in-class, potent, selective, and oral small molecule mRNA degrader that induces the reduction of MYB mRNA and subsequent protein expression. REM-422 functions by facilitating the incorporation of a poison exon in the MYB mRNA transcript, leading to nonsense-mediated decay of the transcript. REM-422 is currently in Phase 1 clinical studies in both Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS). REM-422 was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for ACC and AML.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address disease drivers at their origin. Remix's REMaster™ technology platform leverages cutting-edge data science, biomolecular sciences and chemistry approaches to identify orally administered compounds that modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach led to the discovery of REM-422, a first-in-class RNA processing modulator in oncology, now being evaluated in Phase 1 clinical studies to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) and adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC). For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lisa Buffington

Buffington Comms

lbuffington@remixtx.com

Investor Contact:

Will O'Connor

Precision AQ

Will.OConnor@precisionaq.com