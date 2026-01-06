Brane Audio Unveils RAD2 at CES 2026: The Next Major Advancement in Sub-Bass Technology

Las Vegas, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key Highlights

Brane Audio debuts RAD2, the most efficient way to create deep bass.

RAD2 delivers a 30-fold deep-bass advantage compared to conventional drivers, breaking the long-standing trade-off between deep bass, size, and power draw.

RAD2 will make its first commercial appearance in 2026 with the Brane Party Pro, featuring two exposed RAD2 drivers and demonstrating how the technology scales from physics breakthrough to real-world products.

RAD technology is the flat-screen TV moment for audio: smaller, more efficient, and dramatically higher-performing.

Brane Audio, an Austin-based sound technology company, today unveiled its groundbreaking Repel-Attract Driver 2 (RAD2) at CES 2026. With a 30-fold advantage over conventional audio driver technology, RAD2 pushes sub-bass performance further than ever while maintaining a compact size and unmatched energy efficiency.

Like the transition from tube TVs to flat screens, RAD technology enables a new generation of speakers that are smaller, more efficient, and capable of significantly better performance. For nearly a century, deep bass required large enclosures or high power, making it impractical in compact systems. Traditional drivers must fight internal air pressure, consuming enormous energy. Brane Audio’s original RAD technology addressed this limitation by cancelling internal pressure with a proprietary magnetic system, delivering a 10x deep-bass advantage.

RAD2 takes a huge leap with a new magnetic design, an improved launch system, and lower moving mass, allowing the driver to produce more output with less energy. As a result, the RAD2 offers a 30-fold advantage over competing speakers, enabling a giant leap in battery runtime while hitting notes as low as 20Hz.

"This is what disruption sounds like,” said Joe Pinkerton, CEO and co-founder of Brane Audio. “The industry spent decades trying to overcome the limits of producing deep bass. We solved it once, and now we’ve pushed it even further. We’re delivering speaker performance that was once only limited to much larger, expensive systems. It’s truly just the beginning as we see even larger gains in performance over time.”

The technology is inherently scalable, making it applicable across a wide range of audio products, from earbuds to mobile speakers to concert-scale sound systems.

The First RAD2-Powered Product: Brane Party Pro

The first commercial application of RAD2 will be the Brane Party Pro equipped with two exposed RAD2s that collectively displace 1000 cc of air. Designed to be the most powerful speaker in its category, it delivers sub-bass rivaling much larger systems but at a fraction of the size and energy usage.

“RAD2 isn’t just a product upgrade; it’s an industry changer,” said Pinkerton. “It’s the flat-screen TV moment for audio. Just as flat-screens redefined what was possible in size, efficiency, and performance, RAD2 fundamentally changes how the industry thinks about system size, power requirements, and bass output. We’ve proven the physics, and now we’re scaling it across all forms of audio.”

CES Meetings and Availability

Brane Audio is holding invite-only meetings to get a sneak peak of the RAD2 and Brane Party Pro at the Venetian during CES. For questions or inquiries, contact press@braneaudio.com. The Brane Party Pro will be available for purchase in the US later this year. More details will be announced in the first half of 2026.

Brane X Expansion Plans in 2026

Brane X continues to perform as the company’s flagship product, with plans underway for a limited-edition white colorway and broader EU availability beginning in early 2026 in France and Germany.

About Brane Audio

Brane Audio is a sound technology company that is unlocking a new experience of sound. The company's flagship product, Brane X, is the first portable speaker in its size class with an internal subwoofer.

Brane's breakthrough Repel-Attract Driver (RAD) technology delivers an order of magnitude increase in sub-bass without sacrifice in size or power consumption. RAD represents the most significant innovation in audio driver technology in a century and breaks Hofmann's Iron Law by using a proprietary array of permanent magnets to cancel internal air pressure forces.

Brane Audio was founded in 2015 and is based in the live music capital of the world: Austin, Texas. Brane Audio's team of engineers and scientists work to continually push the boundaries of sound technology with an unrelenting commitment to invention and scientific curiosity.

