Central Ohio Transit Authority Launches Tap To Pay Fare for Customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) launched Tap to Pay, a new way to pay that allows customers to purchase their fare by tapping a credit card, debit card or their digital wallet from a phone or smartwatch. Tap to Pay provides an additional, convenient fare payment option, removing the need to pre-plan payments and helping make COTA more accessible to ride for Central Ohio residents and visitors. It can also speed up the boarding process to make travel more efficient, and Tap to Pay ensures the best fare rate through fare capping, so customers pay no more than $4.50 per day or $62 per calendar month to travel on COTA.

“As we continue to grow and expand transit service across the region, COTA must make it as easy and convenient to ride as possible, and Tap to Pay helps us deliver a smarter, more connected transit system,” said COTA President/CEO Monica Téllez-Fowler. “We know that transit is at the heart of economic mobility and getting the most from everything we have in Central Ohio. Tap to Pay removes barriers to using transit, especially for new or occasional riders, helping all of our residents have access to food, jobs, healthcare, and entertainment.”

“Tap to Pay reflects COTA’s commitment to using technology to improve the customer experience while modernizing how our system operates,” said Sophia Mohr, COTA’s Chief Innovation and Technology Officer. “Our team has worked to integrate this technology so customers can board quickly, receive the best possible fare through fare capping, and travel with confidence using the payment tools they already carry with them every day.”

HOW TO USE TAP TO PAY

Boarding and paying fares is easy using Tap to Pay. COTA customers:

Board a COTA bus through the front door.

Tap your Visa or Mastercard credit/debit card – or mobile device using Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay – on the fare box at the front of the transit vehicle.

Payment is accepted when the fare box flashes green.

Using the same payment method every time you pay for a COTA ride ensures fare capping and the best price for your ride.

Two-hour fare-free transfers are also automatically applied when you use the same card to board a COTA bus.

Each payment type (card or mobile) can only be used for one rider at a time. Customer traveling together must each use their own payment method.

More details about how to ride using Tap to Pay can be found at COTA.com/tap.

Tap to Pay is an additional payment option for COTA customers to make boarding and riding easy, and because cards and devices are often in customers’ pockets, they can quickly be used without an account. In fact, a recent COTA Fixed-Route Customer Satisfaction Survey found that 93% of COTA customers already have a credit, debit or other payment card.

Customers can also still use all existing payment methods and COTA accounts, including the Transit app, smartcards, ULTRA Light Card passes, cash and others.

To learn more about Tap to Pay, including frequently asked questions, visit COTA.com/tap.