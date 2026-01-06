Colmobil Selects Novidea’s Insurance Management Platform to Implement Across Vehicle Insurance Business

Boston, MA, USA, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novidea, the global leader in cloud-native insurance management platforms, has announced that Colmobil, a large distributor of private and commercial vehicles and automotive service provider has chosen Novidea’s end-to-end platform to modernise and unify its insurance operations. The deployment will streamline workflows, eliminate manual processes, and enhance data-driven decision-making across Colmobil’s insurance business.

Colmobil offers a comprehensive one-stop shop for vehicle sales and insurance services. Previously, the company operated separate systems for sales and insurance management, with limited visibility across the business. With the need to unify its technology infrastructure and eliminate manual processes, Colmobil looked for a solution that could seamlessly integrate with its existing Salesforce customer management system while delivering comprehensive insurance management capabilities.

Colmobil selected Novidea’s end-to-end insurance distribution platform for its proven ability to automate insurance workflows, consolidate data, and integrate seamlessly with Salesforce. This integration will enable a unified operational flow across sales and insurance, creating an efficient, connected ecosystem powered by real-time data and analytics.

The implementation of the Novidea platform will provide Colmobil with tools to enhance operational excellence and business performance. With Novidea’s cloud-based insurance platform, Colmobil will increase automation to streamline workflows across sales, service, operations, and claims, enforce data quality controls, and leverage real-time business insights generated by the analytics layer.

The partnership, backed by Novidea’s deep market expertise and industry best practices, reinforces Colmobil’s commitment to driving innovation and operational excellence in the automotive sector.

Dana Jagerman, Chair of the Insurance Agency at Colmobil, said: “The partnership with Novidea represents another significant step in our transformation journey across multiple areas, aimed at maximizing results through the optimization of systems and processes.”Ilan Shapiro, CEO of the Insurance Agency at Colmobil, said: “By integrating our sales and insurance systems into one unified platform, we will improve efficiency, and gain the visibility needed to support our continued growth. Novidea’s automation and analytics capabilities will empower us to deliver even greater value and service to our customers.”Roi Agababa, CEO at Novidea, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Colmobil as the company modernizes its insurance operations. Colmobil chose Novidea, a platform that can handle the complexity and scale of their business while delivering the agility needed in today’s competitive market. Our comprehensive SaaS solution, built on years of global market experience and industry best practices, will empower Colmobil to work smarter, faster, and gain greater insight. We're excited to support their vision for operational excellence.”

About Novidea

Novidea is the leading Insurtech provider of a cloud-native, data-driven insurance management system. With its open API architecture, Novidea enables brokers, agents, MGAs, MGUs, and carriers to modernize and manage the customer journey end-to-end and drive growth across the entire insurance distribution lifecycle. Novidea’s streamlined and automated platform fully integrates front, middle, and back offices. The Novidea platform boosts operational efficiency while providing a seamless digital experience for team members and customers alike. Insurance businesses benefit from a 360-degree view of customers and policies and can access data and actionable insights anytime, anywhere, and on any device. In 2024, Novidea acquired Docomotion, a leading Document Generation platform. The company currently serves more than 350 customers worldwide.

For more information, please go to: www.novidea.com

About Colmobil

Colmobil is the leading automotive group in Israel, importing private and commercial vehicles from Mercedes, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Genesis, Smart, Jaecoo, OMODA, and ORA. Colmobil offers its customers a wide range of products and services, including financing solutions, leasing, insurance, and trade-in centers.

As part of its business expansion, the company now includes Colmobil Energy, which operates in the renewable energy sector. Colmobil is currently establishing the market’s first lithium-ion battery recycling plant. Recently, Colmobil acquired “Afco,” a leading company in the construction and agricultural machinery sector.

The group employs approximately 1,500 people nationwide, working across sales, service, financing, logistics, spare parts, and headquarters operations.





