CDT Environmental Technology Announces Private Placement of Common Stock

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CDTG) (“CDT”, the “Company”, or “we”), a leading provider of waste treatment systems and services throughout China, today announced that that it entered into share subscription agreements (each a “Share Subscription Agreement”) with six investors (each a “Subscriber”) on or around December 8, 2025, pursuant to which the Subscribers have agreed to subscribe in the aggregate 2,000,000 class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “Subscription Shares”) at a subscription price of US$0.50 per share in cash. Each Share Subscription Agreement is substantially on the same form and based on the same terms and conditions, except for the number of Subscription Shares and the Company’s subsequent agreement with three Subscribers to delay the completion of their subscriptions by several weeks.

The Subscription Shares will be issued in transactions not registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be resold unless the resale falls within an exemption thereunder. Each Subscriber has also agreed not to resell the Subscription Shares or any securities of the Company beneficially owned by the Subscriber, whether in public or private transactions, for a period of six months upon completion of the transaction.

As of the date hereof, three of the six Subscribers have completed their subscriptions of 1,200,000 Subscription Shares in the aggregate. It is expected that completion of the subscriptions for the remaining three Subscribers will take place in January or February 2026.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited

CDT, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a leading national player in China’s waste treatment sector that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services in China, and is dedicated to promoting sustainable development through innovative solutions. Founded by pioneers in waste treatment, CDT aims to advance next-generation technologies that directly address environmental challenges and promote sustainable solutions. CDT is a recognized brand in China and is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction.

CDT’s mission is to help its customers achieve their critical infrastructure objectives while enabling positive changes in technological environmental protection. It collaborates with industry leaders, environmental experts, and stakeholders to develop and implement advanced waste treatment solutions. Recently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, CDT is a prominent player in the waste treatment market, capable of providing comprehensive solutions to diverse customer needs, and has completed more than 150 plants across China.

For more information, please visit CDT’s website at https://www.cdthb.cn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of CDT and on information currently available to such management. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond CDT’s control. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “future,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” and “intend,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release, including statements regarding future events, future financial performance, business strategy and plans, and objectives of CDT for future operations, any statements regarding the Offering and the timing of the filing of the Registration Statement, the anticipated gross proceeds from the Offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering, are forward-looking statements. Although CDT does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, CDT cannot guarantee their accuracy. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of CDT and its markets to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. CDT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

