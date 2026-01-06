Denali Therapeutics Announces Key Anticipated Milestones and Priorities for 2026 Including Commercial Launch of Tividenofusp Alfa for Hunter Syndrome

Preparing for FDA approval and commercial launch of tividenofusp alfa, Denali’s TransportVehicle™ (TV)-enabled investigational therapy for Hunter syndrome

Expecting multiple clinical data readouts from pipeline programs including for Sanfilippo syndrome Type A (ETV:SGSH), granulin-related frontotemporal dementia (PTV:PGRN) and Parkinson’s disease (LRRK2 inhibitor)

Planning for initiation of first-in-human clinical studies with TV-enabled therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease (OTV:MAPT, ATV:Abeta) and Pompe disease (ETV:GAA)

Continuing to strengthen leadership in transferrin receptor (TfR)-enabled and blood-brain barrier crossing therapeutics with continued advancement of enzyme, oligonucleotide and antibody programs





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), today announced key anticipated milestones and priorities for 2026 across its portfolio of investigational therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders and other serious diseases. Chief Executive Officer Ryan Watts, Ph.D., will highlight these priorities during a corporate presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

“2026 is a defining year for Denali as we prepare to deliver our first TV-enabled medicine to patients,” said Dr. Watts. “We are on the cusp of launching tividenofusp alfa, which we believe will establish a new standard of care for people living with Hunter syndrome and mark the first commercial validation of our platform. In addition, we expect multiple clinical data readouts across our portfolio and plan to advance two TV-enabled programs into clinical studies for Alzheimer’s disease and a program for Pompe disease. As pioneers in TfR-enabled therapeutics, we are committed to advancing a new generation of transformative medicines with the potential to enhance and enable delivery of biotherapeutics throughout the whole body, including the brain.”

2026 Outlook

Expected progress and key milestones across Denali’s portfolio of TV-enabled and small molecule programs in 2026 are summarized below.

CLINICAL PROGRAMS

Tividenofusp alfa (DNL310, ETV:IDS) for Hunter syndrome (MPS II)

Denali is preparing for commercial launch in anticipation of a regulatory decision on the Biologics License Application (BLA) for tividenofusp alfa under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accelerated approval pathway with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of April 5, 2026. Results from the open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial of tividenofusp alfa were published in the January 1, 2026 issue of The New England Journal of Medicine. The ongoing global Phase 2/3 COMPASS study is expected to generate confirmatory evidence and support global regulatory submissions; enrollment in Cohort A (neuronopathic participants) was completed in December 2025.

DNL126 (ETV:SGSH) for Sanfilippo syndrome Type A (MPS IIIA)

Denali will present initial clinical data from the fully enrolled, ongoing Phase 1/2 study of DNL126 at the 2026 WORLDSymposiumTM (February 3-6, 2026). The Phase 1/2 study is designed to support an accelerated approval path in Sanfilippo syndrome Type A. Planning for a global Phase 3 confirmatory study is ongoing.

TAK-594/DNL593 (PTV:PGRN) for GRN-related frontotemporal dementia (FTD-GRN)

The Phase 1/2 study of TAK-594/DNL593 is ongoing with screening closed in Cohort B. Initial FTD-GRN patient data are expected in 2026. The program is being developed in collaboration with Takeda.

DNL628 (OTV:MAPT) for Alzheimer’s disease

DNL628 is enabled by Denali’s Oligonucleotide TransportVehicle™ (OTV) and is designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and reduce the tau protein by targeting the MAPT gene that encodes for tau. Denali today announced that the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for the Phase 1b study of DNL628 has been approved and study start-up activities are underway.

DNL952 (ETV:GAA) for Pompe disease

DNL952 is enabled by Denali’s Enzyme TransportVehicleTM (ETV) and designed to enhance delivery of the missing enzyme, GAA, into muscle tissues and across the blood-brain barrier into the brain. Denali today announced that the U.S. FDA has lifted the clinical hold on the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for DNL952, and Denali will proceed with the Phase 1 study.

BIIB122/DNL151 (small molecule LRRK2 inhibitor) for Parkinson’s disease

The global Phase 2b LUMA study of BIIB122 completed enrollment of participants with early-stage Parkinson’s disease in 2025, with a clinical readout expected in 2026. Denali’s Phase 2a BEACON study in LRRK2-associated Parkinson’s disease remains ongoing. The LRRK2 program is being developed in collaboration with Biogen.

SAR443122/DNL758 (eclitasertib; small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor) for ulcerative colitis

The Phase 2 study of eclitasertib in participants with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis is expected to have results in the first half of 2026. The program is being developed by Sanofi.

IND-ENABLING STAGE PROGRAMS

The following programs are in IND-enabling stage: DNL921 (ATV:Abeta) for Alzheimer’s disease, DNL111 (ETV:GCase) for Parkinson’s disease and Gaucher disease, DNL622 (ETV:IDUA) for MPS I, and DNL422 (OTV:SNCA) for Parkinson’s disease.

PARTNERSHIPS

Denali has active collaborations with Biogen for BIIB122/DNL151 in Parkinson’s disease and with Takeda for TAK-594/DNL593 in FTD-GRN, both with 50/50 U.S. commercial rights. Denali also stands to receive royalty payments for SAR443122/DNL758, which is licensed to Sanofi and in development for ulcerative colitis.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

As of September 30, 2025, Denali had approximately $872.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. In December 2025, Denali completed an equity financing with gross proceeds of approximately $200 million and announced a royalty funding agreement with Royalty Pharma based on future net sales of tividenofusp alfa with proceeds up to $275 million.

KEY ANTICIPATED 2026 MILESTONES

Program Indication Expected Milestone Timing Tividenofusp alfa (ETV:IDS) MPS II

(Hunter syndrome) US Accelerated Approval 1H DNL126 (ETV:SGSH) MPS IIIA

(Sanfilippo syndrome type A) Phase 1/2 data 1H DNL628 (OTV:MAPT) Alzheimer’s disease Phase 1b study initiation 1H DNL952 (ETV:GAA) Pompe disease Phase 1 study initiation 1H DNL151 / BIIB122 Parkinson’s disease Phase 2b LUMA data 1H DNL921 (ATV:Abeta) Alzheimer’s disease Phase 1/1b study initiation 1H DNL126 (ETV:SGSH) MPS IIIA

(Sanfilippo syndrome type A) Phase 3 study initiation 2H DNL593 (PTV:PGRN) FTD-GRN Phase 1/2 data 2H



Webcast details for Denali’s presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

A live and archived webcast of the Denali presentation during the J.P. Morgan Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. PDT will be available on the Events page under the Investor section of the Denali website at https://investors.denalitherapeutics.com/events.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of biotherapeutics designed to cross the blood-brain barrier using its proprietary TransportVehicle™ platform. With a clinically validated delivery platform and a growing portfolio of therapeutic candidates across all stages of development, Denali is advancing toward its goal of delivering effective medicines to transform the lives of people living with neurodegenerative, lysosomal storage and other serious diseases. For more information, please visit www.denalitherapeutics.com.

