Terrestrial Energy Executes DOE Agreement for Project TETRA Under Advanced Reactor Pilot Program

OTA agreement provides for construction and operation of Project TETRA, Terrestrial Energy’s pilot reactor using Integral Molten Salt Reactor technology

Terrestrial Energy now positioned to move quickly from design to operation under DOE authorization, laying the groundwork for swift commercialization of IMSR plants

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: IMSR) (“Terrestrial Energy” or “the Company”), a developer of small modular nuclear power plants using its Generation IV reactor technology, today announced that it has executed an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for Project TETRA, a groundbreaking initiative to construct and operate a pilot reactor which will support Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) plant development. This announcement marks an important milestone in Terrestrial Energy’s engagement with the Advanced Reactor Pilot Program, established by Executive Order 14301, under which the Company is targeting IMSR plant deployment facilitated by the DOE’s accelerated authorization of pilot TETRA reactor operation.

The execution of an OTA demonstrates the Company’s structured program, which will support IMSR plant commercialization and its leading market position in the advanced reactor sector. The agreement establishes a direct, streamlined collaboration with the DOE to review and authorize the design and safe operation of the TETRA reactor, a molten salt-fueled, graphite-moderated reactor that uses standard assay, low-enriched UF₄-based fuel (SALEU) containing less than five percent U-235. This agreement enables Terrestrial Energy to move quickly from design to operation under DOE authorization. Executed under DOE’s authority at 42 U.S.C. § 7256(g), the OTA enables the Company to operate outside traditional federal contracting constraints, providing a flexible and agile framework designed for swift advanced reactor innovation.

“This OTA is a partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy to accelerate development, licensing, and operation of IMSR plants servicing critical energy needs,” said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. “The agreement sits on our development center-path, allowing the Company to expedite key elements of its program to prepare licensing applications for commercial plant operation. The pilot TETRA reactor project affirms our position as a leading advanced reactor innovator and will demonstrate our ability to deliver the innovations necessary for clean, firm and affordable energy in a competitive timeframe.”

Terrestrial Energy’s commercial IMSR plant is designed to produce 822 MWth (390 MWe) of flexible low-cost clean firm energy for electricity generation and industrial heat applications. Its high-temperature molten salt fuel design supports electricity generation at superior efficiency and direct thermal delivery for manufacturing, data center operations, and other industrial heat end users. The reactor’s use of readily available SALEU fuel eliminates substantial obstacles from high assay low-enriched (HALEU) fuel dependency, strengthening supply security and enabling rapid scalability with existing U.S. manufacturing infrastructure. With IMSR technology, Terrestrial Energy is creating a short and practical path to low-cost clean firm nuclear energy at scale.

The Advanced Reactor Pilot Program, established under Executive Order 14301, enables the DOE to authorize privately built reactors outside its national laboratories. The program provides a streamlined pathway to regulatory authorization for operation, bridging the gap between pilot reactor operations for system testing, and licensing for commercial plant operation, advancing U.S. leadership in the advanced reactor sector. In September 2025, Terrestrial Energy was separately selected for the DOE Fuel Line Pilot Program, demonstrating the Company’s broad engagement with DOE programs to expedite commercial operation of small and modular nuclear plants that use advanced reactor technologies.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR). The IMSR captures the transformative operating benefits of molten salt reactor technology in a plant design that represents true innovation in capital efficiency, cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear energy supply. IMSR plants are designed to be small and modular for distributed supply of low-cost, reliable, dispatchable, clean, high-temperature industrial heat and electricity, and to be customized for dual-use energy role relevant to many industrial applications, such as petrochemical and chemical synthesis, and data center operation. In so doing, IMSR plants extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. Their deployment will support the rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system across a broad spectrum and increase its sustainability. Terrestrial Energy uses an innovative plant design together with proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology and readily-available and inexpensive standard-assay low-enriched uranium in its fuel for a nuclear plant with a unique set of operating characteristics and compelling transformative commercial potential. Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators, suppliers, industrial partners and energy end-users to build, license and commission the first IMSR plants in the early 2030s.

