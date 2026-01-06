Secure Web Gateway Market to Reach USD 82.71 Billion by 2033, Owing to Rising Cyber Threats and Remote Work Adoption | SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Web Gateway Market size is valued at USD 16.59 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 82.71 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 22.28%.

The secure web gateway market is growing because of more cyber threats, more use of cloud and web-based apps, and the move toward remote and hybrid work patterns. To stop malware, data breaches, and phishing assaults, businesses are putting advanced online security at the top of their list.





The U.S. Secure Web Gateway Market size is valued at USD 4.73 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 23.27 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 22.09% during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Solution led with 64.2% share as enterprises prioritize comprehensive security platforms that integrate URL filtering, application control, malware detection, and policy enforcement within a single framework. Services is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 26.1% as organizations increasingly outsource deployment, management, monitoring, and optimization of secure web gateways.

By Solution

URL Filtering led with 28.7% share due to its foundational role in controlling web access, preventing exposure to malicious or inappropriate content, and enforcing corporate internet usage policies. TLS/SSL Inspection is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 29.4% as encrypted web traffic becomes the primary channel for cyberattacks.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based led with 57.8% share and is also the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 30.2% due to the rapid shift toward cloud computing, remote work models, and SaaS adoption. Enterprises favor cloud-based secure web gateways for their scalability, centralized policy enforcement, faster deployment, and reduced infrastructure costs.

By End-Use

IT & Telecommunication led with 31.5% share due to its high exposure to cyber threats, extensive data traffic, and reliance on digital infrastructure. BFSI is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 27.8% as financial institutions face increasing cyber risks, data breaches, and regulatory scrutiny.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the secure web gateway market with a 38.00% share in 2025 due to early adoption of advanced cybersecurity solutions, strong presence of leading security vendors, and high regulatory compliance requirements across enterprises.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 24.49% from 2026 to 2033, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding internet usage, and increasing cybersecurity awareness among enterprises.

Rising Cyber Threats, Malware Attacks, and Phishing Incidents Propel Market Growth Globally

Cyberattacks, such as malware, ransomware, and phishing operations, are happening more often and getting more complicated. This is prompting businesses to make their online security stronger. Secure web gateways (SWGs) check web traffic in real time, stopping harmful information and keeping data safe. Organizations need centralized security controls to keep sensitive data safe as more and more employees use web-based apps and visit other websites. The need to follow rules and the cost of cyber accidents make people even more likely to embrace.

Key Players:

Zscaler Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Netskope Inc.

McAfee Corp.

Forcepoint LLC

Cloudflare Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Proofpoint Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Trellix

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Open Systems AG

Perimeter 81 Ltd.

Skyhigh Security

Recent Developments:

April 2024, Zscaler enhanced its Secure Web Gateway service, now branded under Zscaler Web Access, with real-time AI-driven threat prevention powered by Zscaler AI Engine.

February 2025, Palo Alto Networks integrated a next-generation Secure Web Gateway into Prisma Access 3.0, featuring AI-powered URL categorization and cloud-delivered threat intelligence.

