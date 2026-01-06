Genius Group Releases Iconic Plans for Genius City and Genius Future School

SINGAPORE, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today released plans for Genius City and Genius Future School in Bali, Indonesia, with a 50% increase in project size to accommodate an interconnected Student Hub, Living Hub and Learning Hub to teach both school students and adults the ‘ABCs of the Future’.





Architect renderings of Genius City are by Inspiral Architects, the Award Winning architects appointed by Genius Group to lead the project, which is scheduled for completion in late 2027.

Genius Group CEO, Roger James Hamilton, said “We are extremely pleased with the concept plans delivered by Inspiral Architects for Genius City. Our brief is to redefine the concept of lifelong learning in a post-Singularity world, where school students can connect with adults and companies as we collectively prepare to step into a very different future of work.”

“Inspiral’s designs inspire creativity and celebrate the human spirit – A place to learn the ABCs of the Future – AI (The future of work), Bitcoin & Blockchain (The future economy) and Community (The future of humanity).”





The Genius City Living Hub is a 100 key MICE Hotel with access to world class AI, VR and Web3 labs and creator spaces, with imagery inspired by Buckminster Fuller’s “Spaceship Earth” bio-architecture. It connects with the Learning Hub and Student Hub to provide a future-focused destination for companies and leaders seeking a state-of-the-art environment for their corporate retreats, conferences and training.





The Genius City Learning Hub includes an 800 seat multi-purpose dome together with state-of-the-art facilities for future leaders, change makers, entrepreneurs and companies.

The Learning Hub has a robust revenue model by sharing co-working, creative labs, media labs, tech labs and workshop facilities between the Living Hub hotel model and Student hub high school model. Our Genius apprentice and accelerator programs also enable a lifelong learning model to ensure the next generation is being trained on the relevant future skills most needed as AI, robotics and exponential technologies continue to disrupt the current world of work.





The Genius City Student Hub is designed as a Youth Club and Future School, connecting students with world class mentors and companies, attracting an international talent pool of students, teachers and mentors.





The Expanded Genius City Model is a 50% increase from the previous model that Genius Group announced, with an increase in land area to 15,463 sqm, built-in space of 19,000 sqm.





The Financial Model has also grown with a target Year three revenue of US$19.8 million and a target Year three profit of US$5.8 million. The total project cost of $27.3 million is anticipated to deliver enterprise value of $46.4 million. The Company aims to raise $19.7 million in funding via a mixture of debt and tokenized Real World Asset (RWA) funding, subject to the relevant approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the GENIUS Act.

The Company announced on July 21, 2025 that it will be applying to be a nonbank Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuer (PPSI) and nonbank Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) via the GENIUS Act (subject to the Act taking effect on the earlier of 18 months from the date of enactment and 120 days after the issuance of final regulations which are to be issued within one year of the date of the enactment of the Act).

The updated Financial Model is an increase on the projections announced by the Company on November 10, 2025, when it first announced the completed agreements with Nuanu Creative City for the development of Genius School and Genius City at a valuation of $14 million.

The Company expects Genius City, Bali to be completed by the end of 2027 as our prototype lifelong learning community, and our aim is to replicate the model with a goal of 100 Genius Cities around the world to prepare lifelong learning communities and companies for the future.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

