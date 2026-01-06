StoneX Digital Secures MiCA Authorisation to Expand Regulated Digital Asset Services Across the EU

DUBLIN, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that StoneX Digital, a division of StoneX, has secured its Crypto-Asset Service Provider (“CASP”) licence under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (“MiCA”), granted by the Central Bank of Ireland.

The authorisation represents a further step forward for StoneX as it continues to expand its regulated digital asset capabilities and serve an increasingly global institutional and corporate client base.

With this announcement, StoneX Digital, which has been operating as a Virtual Asset Service Provider for over a year, will expand its services across the European Union, offering digital asset execution and custody under one of the most stringent regulatory frameworks globally. Through its various subsidiaries, StoneX and StoneX Digital continue to innovate at the intersection of traditional and digital finance.

“Our goal remains consistent: to enable our institutional and corporate investor base to integrate new products and new technologies into their existing investment lifecycle,” said Brian Mulcahy, Chief Executive Officer of StoneX Digital. “We focus our time and resources on reducing the friction between these two, often incongruous, financial environments, so that our clients can focus on their investment strategies and corporate goals.”



“This authorisation supports StoneX’s long-term strategy of helping clients integrate new products and technologies into their existing operating and investment frameworks,” said Stuart Davison, Chief Operating Officer of StoneX Group Inc. “By building regulated, scalable infrastructure across our ecosystem, we enable clients to adopt innovation with confidence, without disrupting how they already operate.”

StoneX Digital launched in June 2022 with a mission to provide institutional clients with sophisticated digital asset trading tools and market access. As financial institutions increasingly seek regulated and established entities for their digital asset needs, StoneX’s robust product portfolio and global scale provide the security and reliability the market demands.

About StoneX Group Inc.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400 employees serve over 80,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com .

