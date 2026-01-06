Prenetics Reinforces Strategic Focus on IM8, Divests Europa Business For Up to $13 Million

Company Continues Portfolio Optimization on the Heels of Successful $72 million ACT Genomics sale

Company Maintains Strong Balance Sheet with over $70 million in Cash and Cash Equivalents, 510 BTC and Zero Debt, representing approximately $118 million in Total Liquidity

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a leading health sciences company and parent of the IM8 premium health and longevity brand, today announced that it has completed the sale of its 3PL distribution business operated by its subsidiary, Europa Sports Partners. The all-stock transaction is valued at up to $13 million, subject to the achievement of certain performance milestones.

This strategic divestiture allows Prenetics to further sharpen its focus on IM8, one of the world’s fastest-growing supplement brands, positioning the Company to drive long-term shareholder value by scaling IM8 globally. As IM8 continues to scale rapidly across multiple international markets, Europa’s operating model became increasingly unaligned with the Company’s long-term logistics and global expansion requirements.

The sale of the Europa business represents the second major divestiture in Prenetics' strategic portfolio optimization initiative, following the successful $72 million sale of ACT Genomics which closed in October 2025. These transactions reflect the Company's disciplined approach to capital allocation and commitment to concentrating resources on its highest-growth, highest-margin IM8 business. For the full year 2026, the Company is projecting total revenues from IM8 to be between $180 and $200 million.

The sale was completed on January 1, 2026, and therefore has no impact on the Company’s revenue or financial results for the fiscal year 2025. The Company's financial performance for fiscal year 2025 will include the full-year contribution from the Europa business.

Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Prenetics, commented, “The sale of our Europa business marks another important milestone in our strategic transformation towards a sole focus on IM8. We originally acquired Europa ahead of the launch of IM8 to support our early logistics and 3PL requirements. However, the tremendous growth of IM8 has outpaced Europa’s operating scale, making divestment of the asset the most efficient path forward.

Given our strong balance sheet, we deliberately structured this transaction as an all-stock deal, reflecting our conviction in the upside potential of the acquiring company while achieving our primary objective of business simplification. The divestiture of the Europa business is expected to improve Prenetics' operating margins beginning in Q2 2026, as the Company will no longer incur operating losses from this non-core business, which amounted to approximately $6 million in operating losses in fiscal year 2025. This transaction further strengthens our path to profitability as we scale IM8.

Looking ahead in 2026, IM8 has emerged as a globally recognized and rapidly scaling brand, with strong momentum across key international markets and a growing ecosystem of partners, products, and channels. Now with our clear strategic focus on IM8, we are excited about the opportunities ahead and believe we are well positioned to pursue several meaningful initiatives that could further enhance long-term value.”

Continued Strategic Review

As previously stated, Prenetics will continue its comprehensive strategic review of remaining key non-core assets, including its 35% stake in Insighta (valued at $70 million based on Tencent's investment). The Company aims to provide updates on these initiatives in due course during 2026, with the goal of further simplifying its business structure and maximizing returns for shareholders.



Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company redefining the future of health and longevity through IM8 — its flagship consumer brand co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka. IM8 has achieved the fastest growth trajectory in supplement industry history, reaching $100 million+ in ARR within 11 months of launch, outpacing even leading AI startups.

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature's most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8's flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health.

