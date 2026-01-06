American Association of Critical-Care Nurses Selects Creative Health Care Insight as a Preferred Competency Management Provider

NASHVILLE, TN, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Health Care Insight (CHCI), a leading health care technology company revolutionizing competency management, announced a strategic partnership today with the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN). The AACN has selected CHCI as a preferred provider to deliver comprehensive competency management solutions to health care organizations serving acute and critical care professionals.



Through the partnership, the nationally recognized “AACN’s Competence Framework for Progressive and Critical Care” and related readiness-to-practice resources will be available digitally to health care organizations as part of CHCI’s comprehensive competency management platform.



“Being selected by AACN after its rigorous evaluation of major competency management platforms is a privilege that validates what health care leaders have experienced: MyCHCI provides the complete solution that transforms how organizations manage competencies while supporting nursing professional development,” said Aaron Garner, CEO of Creative Health Care Insight. “This partnership represents strategic alignment between AACN’s commitment to acute and critical care excellence and CHCI’s mission to revolutionize health care through evidence-based innovation, cutting-edge technology, and partnership-centered collaboration.”



With more than 134,000 members, AACN is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization and a leading advocate for nursing excellence and patient-centered care. Among its many initiatives, the organization provides national standards, clinical practice resources, continuing education, and community support for acute and critical care professionals.



“CHCI’s comprehensive approach to competency management—combining exclusive frameworks, consulting services, and innovative technology, all with a relational approach— really distinguishes them as a preferred provider for delivering competency resources to health care organizations,” said Donna Wright, creator of The Donna Wright Competency Assessment Model™.



CHCI’s Competency Suite: The Complete Solution



CHCI’s Competency Suite is a leading cloud-based competency management system designed to streamline onboarding, professional development, and ongoing competency assessment.

The Suite comprises two powerful components:



Initial Competency Component: This solution transforms orientation using evidence-based approaches developed by nursing education specialists. It supports both traditional and tiered orientation methods, and CHCI is the first and only platform authorized to provide comprehensive educational consulting services for TSAM® implementation, following a groundbreaking 5-year licensing agreement that was announced earlier this year.



Ongoing Competency Component: Co-designed with industry thought leader and competency expert Donna Wright, this component is the only platform authorized to offer The Wright Competency Assessment Model™. It enables organizations to select meaningful competencies while streamlining assessment processes with customizable reports supporting regulatory compliance.



Beyond the Competency Suite, CHCI’s platform also has the Professional Portfolio Suite, which provides automated support for ANCC Magnet® and Pathway to Excellence® designation through effortless export of data for the Demographic Data Collection Tool® (DDCT®) and Organization Demographic Form® (ODF®)—eliminating countless hours of manual tracking. It also streamlines clinical ladder advancement and peer feedback, giving nurses an easy, centralized way to document growth and recognition.



Partnership Benefits for Health Care Organizations



Through this partnership, health care organizations can expect:

Access to AACN’s acute and critical care expert resources and education

Validation that their competency management provider meets the highest industry standards

Ultra-secure access from any web-enabled device supporting 24/7 acute and critical care operations

The only platform offering exclusive access to both The Wright Competency Assessment Model™ and TSAM® implementation educational consulting

“This partnership demonstrates that when organizations evaluate competency management comprehensively—CHCI emerges as the clear choice,” added Aaron Garner. “We’re honored that AACN selected CHCI as a trusted partner for competency management and are excited about the impact this partnership will have on acute and critical care excellence nationwide.”



For more information about CHCI’s partnership with AACN and the Competency Suite, read the full announcement.



About Creative Health Care Insight



Creative Health Care Insight (CHCI) is a Nashville-based health care technology company revolutionizing competency management through MyCHCI, an innovative cloud-based platform designed by health care professionals for health care organizations. CHCI is the first and only platform authorized to provide comprehensive educational consulting services for the Tiered Skills Acquisition Model (TSAM®) implementation and the only platform authorized to offer The Wright Competency Assessment Model™. Through its Competency Suite and Professional Portfolio Suite, CHCI delivers comprehensive solutions that enhance efficiency, increase retention and engagement, elevate quality and safety, and deliver significant savings. For more information, visit www.mychci.com.



About American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN)



For more than 55 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a health care system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, with more than 134,000 members and over 170 chapters in the United States. For more information, visit www.aacn.org.



