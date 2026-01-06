Nic Pouches Announces New Seasonal Price Reduction and Mix and Match Offer on VELO Nicotine Pouches

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NicPouches.com, the UK’s premier destination for tobacco-free nicotine alternatives, has officially unveiled its seasonal price reduction on VELO Nicotine Pouches, now available for only £3.19 per can. To further elevate the experience, the online retailer is also offering customers a Mix and Match deal across the entire VELO range, offering ultimate freedom to curate flavours and strengths to personal taste. In a market increasingly defined by choice, affordability, and premium quality, these seasonal offers reaffirm NicPouches.com’s commitment to delivering best-in-class value to adult nicotine users seeking modern, smoke-free options.



VELO, a flagship brand within the British American Tobacco (BAT) portfolio, has emerged as a frontrunner in the rapidly expanding nicotine pouch category. Offering a cleaner, discreet, and smoke-free experience, VELO pouches have gained traction among consumers seeking a smarter alternative to traditional smoking and vaping. With this new price point of £3.19, NicPouches.com is making premium nicotine pouches more accessible to a wider UK audience without compromising quality or flavour diversity.



“VELO is more than a product, it’s a lifestyle shift,” said a spokesperson for NicPouches.com. “We believe the new price of £3.19 per can, paired with our Mix and Match offering, delivers unmatched value to consumers who are seeking high-quality nicotine alternatives without the smoke, smell, or social stigma.”



This price update is poised to make a significant impact in a cost-conscious market where adult consumers are increasingly seeking affordability alongside functionality. VELO’s high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade nicotine formulation, paired with Scandinavian manufacturing excellence, now comes at a price that is hard to rival.



With the introduction of Mix and Match bundles, NicPouches.com empowers customers to design their own VELO experience. Users can combine different flavours, such as Polar Mint, Berry Frost, Tropic Breeze, and Urban Vibe, and select their desired nicotine strengths, from a light 4mg to a robust 10mg per pouch.



The Mix and Match feature is designed for both new and returning users. First-time pouch users benefit from the ability to trial multiple flavours without committing to a single variant, while long-time VELO enthusiasts enjoy the freedom to build their perfect stack of favourites, all while benefiting from the new £3.19 pricing structure.



VELO Nicotine Pouches are designed with precision to ensure a controlled, clean nicotine release without tobacco leaf or combustion. Manufactured in Sweden, the birthplace of oral nicotine innovation, VELO products are crafted with food-grade ingredients and are 100% tobacco-free.



Each pouch delivers a consistent and smooth experience, making them ideal for use at home, in the office, or on the go. The pouches are slim, discreet, and easy to use, appealing to modern consumers who prioritise discretion, convenience, and efficacy.



The updated £3.19 price and Mix and Match feature are available now at NicPouches.com, while supplies last. With fast UK-wide shipping, secure payment options, and responsive customer service, NicPouches.com continues to define itself as the go-to online destination for legal adult nicotine pouch users.



As a trusted retailer in the alternative nicotine category, NicPouches.com adheres strictly to UK regulations, ensuring age verification and responsible retailing across its entire operation.



The nicotine pouch category in the UK is forecast to grow exponentially in the coming years, with more consumers seeking tobacco-free solutions. NicPouches.com continues to lead this wave of innovation and customer-first retailing, curating a streamlined, compliant, and user-friendly shopping experience that highlights leading global brands like VELO.



About Nic Pouches



NicPouches.com is the UK’s leading online retailer specialising exclusively in premium nicotine pouches. The platform offers a wide range of flavours, brands, and strengths for adult consumers seeking a tobacco-free nicotine experience. With a commitment to quality, compliance, and customer satisfaction, NicPouches.com is at the forefront of the UK’s smokeless nicotine movement.



More Information



To learn more about Nic Pouches and New Seasonal Price Reduction and Mix and Match Offer on VELO Nicotine Pouches, please visit the website at https://nicpouches.com/.



https://thenewsfront.com/nic-pouches-announces-new-seasonal-price-reduction-and-mix-and-match-offer-on-velo-nicotine-pouches/