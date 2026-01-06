NodThera Announces Presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NodThera, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a paradigm shift in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases through selective NLRP3 inhibition, today announced that Chris Guiffre, J.D., M.B.A., Chief Financial Officer of NodThera, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco, CA.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET

Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

About NLRP3

NLRP3 activation mediates the release of proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, IL-18 and IL-1β, driving chronic inflammation in cardiometabolic, neurological and other diseases. NLRP3 Inhibition offers an alternative approach to therapeutic blockade of individual cytokines IL-6, IL-18 or IL-1β.

About NodThera

NodThera, a US and UK based biotech developing best-in-class NLRP3 inhibitors, is pioneering a paradigm shift in the treatment of diseases driven by chronic inflammation. NodThera has led the science for a decade; and has built an advanced pipeline of multiple clinical-stage small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitors. Compelling first-in-class clinical data, including in patients with cardiometabolic and neurological diseases, is fuelling rapid clinical development towards multiple approvals.

NodThera is backed by top-tier investors including 5AM Ventures, Blue Owl Capital, Epidarex Capital, F-Prime Capital, Novo Holdings, Sanofi Ventures and Sofinnova Partners.

NodThera is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with an R&D base in the UK. Learn more at www.nodthera.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

