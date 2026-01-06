Skyworks Showcases Intelligent Connectivity Innovations at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS) introduced the SKY66424-11, the industry’s first highly integrated Wi-SUN®/LoRaWAN® RF front-end modules (FEM) designed for smart home and smart city applications today at CES 2026. Compared to other discrete solutions - consisting of an LNA, Switch, Filter and interstage matching - the SKY66424-11 combines advanced SAW or acoustic filtering, amplification and switching. This combination offers superior performance with reduced loss in a single compact design, simplifying connectivity for next-generation infrastructure.

The company is also spotlighting innovations across audio, automotive, gaming, mobile, power and Wi-Fi®, underscoring its role in enabling connected intelligence across vehicles, homes, factories, devices and networks.

“As AI accelerates at the edge, Skyworks delivers high-performance technologies that move data, synchronize intelligent systems, and enable wireless, wired, and edge connectivity,” said Yusuf Jamal, senior vice president and general manager of Skyworks’ RF and mixed-signal intelligence solutions business. “Developed through our team’s relentless pursuit of innovation, Skyworks’ technologies along with our deep engineering partnerships enable this shift.”

Advancing Automotive Connectivity

Skyworks is showcasing its expanding portfolio of automotive-grade solutions that enhance connectivity, electrification, and in-vehicle experiences. Highlights include:

V2X Front-End Modules and Notch Filters: Powering real-time connectivity for improved road awareness and enabling autonomous and software-defined vehicles.

SKY5A2110 GNSS L1 + L5 Dual-Frequency Automotive LNA FEM: AEC-Q104 qualified and purpose-built for next-generation GNSS receiver applications, delivering faster, more reliable satellite positioning, lane-level navigation, ADAS support, robust interference immunity, high gain, low current consumption, and compact design for reduced system cost and complexity.

Skyworks at CES 2026

Visitors to CES 2026 can experience demonstrations of Skyworks’ latest cutting-edge technologies designed to meet the evolving demands of data centers, automotive electrification, consumer electronics, and IoT ecosystems:

Powering AI and EVs with Next-Gen Isolation - As AI workloads surge and electric vehicles become mainstream, reliability is paramount. Skyworks’ next-generation isolation solutions deliver robust protection for high-voltage AI server power supplies and advanced EV architectures. These innovations help data center operators minimize downtime and automotive OEMs meet stringent global standards all while enabling higher power efficiency and faster time-to-market.

- As AI workloads surge and electric vehicles become mainstream, reliability is paramount. Skyworks’ next-generation isolation solutions deliver robust protection for high-voltage AI server power supplies and advanced EV architectures. These innovations help data center operators minimize downtime and automotive OEMs meet stringent global standards all while enabling higher power efficiency and faster time-to-market. Elevating Audio Experiences for Modern Lifestyles - From immersive gaming to premium soundbars and wearables, consumers expect uncompromised audio quality. Skyworks’ high-performance audio solutions deliver superior fidelity and ultra-low latency. Gamers, audiophiles, and OEMs benefit from compact, power-efficient designs that enhance user experience.

- From immersive gaming to premium soundbars and wearables, consumers expect uncompromised audio quality. Skyworks’ high-performance audio solutions deliver superior fidelity and ultra-low latency. Gamers, audiophiles, and OEMs benefit from compact, power-efficient designs that enhance user experience. Expanding IoT Reach with LoRaWAN Energy Meter Solutions - Reliable connectivity is critical for smart grids and remote energy monitoring. Skyworks’ advanced LoRaWAN Sub-GHz solutions extend range and sensitivity, enabling utility providers and IoT developers to maintain robust communication even in challenging environments. This can help achieve accurate billing, real-time insights, and reduced maintenance costs.

- Reliable connectivity is critical for smart grids and remote energy monitoring. Skyworks’ advanced LoRaWAN Sub-GHz solutions extend range and sensitivity, enabling utility providers and IoT developers to maintain robust communication even in challenging environments. This can help achieve accurate billing, real-time insights, and reduced maintenance costs. E-Mobility with Bluetooth Range Extension - As e-bikes gain popularity, seamless connectivity becomes essential for performance. Skyworks introduced Bluetooth range extension technology for wireless derailleur systems, enabling gear-shifting in interference-heavy conditions for enhanced reliability.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. We are a leading developer, manufacturer and provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and solutions for numerous applications, including aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet and wearables.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® market index (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website: www.skyworksinc.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this media alert are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; the level of widespread deployment or adoption of commercial 5G networks, AI and other new technologies; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; our products’ ability to perform under stringent operating conditions; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this media alert are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks, the Skyworks symbol, NetSync, AccuTime and SelVCD are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.

Wi-SUN® is a trademark of Wi-SUN Alliance, Inc. LoRa® is a trademark of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.