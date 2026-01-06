EAB Acquires Hybrid to Expand Global Reach and Enhance Digital Innovation

Washington, D.C., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education company EAB announced today that it has acquired Hybrid, a UK-based leader in digital marketing for higher education, from private equity investor LDC. The combination of Hybrid’s success growing global enrollments through integrated marketing and EAB’s comprehensive enrollment solutions and expertise serving U.S. schools will enable colleges and universities to connect with more students, on more channels, and in more markets.

“By joining forces with Hybrid, we can quickly and substantially expand how we help our partners engage students and alumni on their preferred digital platforms with standout creative and storytelling that break through the noise,” said EAB President of Marketing and Enrollment Solutions Chris Marett. “We look forward to working with Hybrid’s world-class teams in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America to serve our partners and enhance how they connect with prospective students from around the world.”

Hybrid’s global reach and AI-powered marketing solutions help partners build brand awareness and engage audiences across paid search, social media, and emerging channels such as generative search. With Hybrid’s proprietary solutions built specifically for higher education, colleges and universities can quickly launch and optimize digital campaigns to improve performance or address changes in brand perception, competitor activity, or audience behavior. The company’s advanced analytics platforms enable institutions to see what’s working, make fast adjustments, and improve return on investment from marketing, which is critical in today’s challenging budget environment.

“As the marketing landscape grows more complex, aligning strategies across all channels has become essential—and far more challenging for institutions to manage on their own,” added Marett. “Not only will our combined capabilities support the connected and personal college search experience students across the world crave now, but Hybrid’s digital expertise also will help schools thrive in the emerging AI-influenced college search ecosystem.”

According to recent EAB research, AI and social media are becoming increasingly influential in students’ college searches. A November survey found that almost half (46 percent) of high school students use AI to learn about colleges—a 20 percentage-point increase from an EAB poll of 20,000 students earlier this year. The same poll showed that 80 percent of students who use social media search for colleges on those channels, and 72 percent also interact with college content on popular platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

“EAB has an unmatched understanding of how U.S. universities can best engage students and alumni,” said Hybrid Chief Executive Officer Chris Cammann. “I’m excited to join forces and bring EAB’s deep enrollment solutions and research-driven approach to better serve our global partners and improve how we support all students in their journey to and through college. I also want to thank LDC for being an outstanding partner over the past four years—their strategic support has been instrumental in our growth.”

About EAB

At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We work with more than 2,800 institutions to drive transformative change through data-driven insights and best-in-class capabilities. From kindergarten to college to career, EAB partners with leaders and practitioners to accelerate progress and drive results across enrollment, student success, institutional strategy, data analytics, and advancement. We work with each partner differently, tailoring our portfolio of research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions to meet the unique needs of every leadership team, as well as the students and employees they serve. Learn more at eab.com.

About Hybrid

Hybrid is a full-service marketing partner for the education sector, offering a range of marketing solutions. The company is backed by advanced AI-driven proprietary technology, focusing on measurable results and growth. With a global presence and offices in six countries, Hybrid provides integrated marketing solutions that help education brands grow worldwide. Their services include performance marketing, media buying, branding, creative, and web development, supported by bespoke research and data analytics. All activity is focused on driving student enrolment and building long-term competitive advantage for education brands.