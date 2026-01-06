Viewbix: Quantum X Labs Announces Breakthrough in the Development of a Quantum Gyroscope Chip Technology

The global quantum compass navigation is expected to experience robust growth in the upcoming years

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, today announced a technological breakthrough achieved by Quantum Gyro Ltd. ("Quantum Giro"), a portfolio company of Quantum X Labs Ltd, specializing in development of quantum-based gyroscope for advanced navigation solutions.

Quantum Gyro has achieved significant results in several critical components of the gyroscope technology development. These results demonstrate performance improvements of several orders of magnitude over legacy and current gyroscope systems- a transformative leap that could redefine precision navigation in GPS-denied environments.

Quantum Gyro plans to complete laboratory experiments, intensify testing and experimentation efforts to accelerate the stabilization and maturation of the technology and accelerate ongoing meetings with strategic customers and partners, with expectations for potentially meaningful progress in the aerospace and defense application sectors.

According to DataIntelo the market for global quantum compass navigation market is forecasted to expand at a robust CAGR of 29.4% during the 2025-2033 period, reaching a projected value of USD 3.64 billion by 2033, reflecting the growing adoption of next-generation navigation technologies across various industries.

Viewbix recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to 100% (and not less than 85%) of Quantum X Labs, encompassing its expanding patent portfolio, including prior IP in quantum error correction. The acquisition is expected to close within 90 days of the date of execution of the definitive agreement, which was December 15, 2025, subject to final due diligence, regulatory approvals, the approval of the Company’s stockholders in accordance with applicable rules or regulations of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and customary closing conditions.

Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) is an advanced technologies company that, through certain of its subsidiaries Gix Media Ltd. and Metagramm Software Ltd., operates in the field of digital advertising.

