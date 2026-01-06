IPC Hires Innovative Leader Sanjay Balan to Accelerate Customer-Centric Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC, a leader in trader voice communications and trading desk technology, today announced the appointment of Sanjay Balan as its first-ever Chief Customer Officer (CCO). This newly created executive role underscores IPC’s commitment to placing the customer at the center of every decision, process, and innovation.

“Sanjay is an exceptional leader with deep global experience scaling customer operations for some of the world’s most recognized technology companies,” said Kurt Adams, CEO of IPC. “IPC is setting a new standard for integrated trading communications, and Sanjay will ensure that every product, partnership, and process is aligned to deliver exceptional value for our customers. He’s a proven leader adept at turning customer insights into action and his passion for building customer-obsessed cultures make him the ideal leader to add to our team.”

Balan brings extensive experience in customer success, digital transformation, and financial services technology. Prior to joining IPC this month, he most recently held executive roles at ServiceNow and Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he led global teams supporting digital modernization and cloud adoption initiatives for financial institutions. Earlier in his career, he founded ForwardThink Group, a Financial Services consulting firm subsequently acquired by Perficient.

Under Adams, IPC has completely transformed the legacy technologies powering worldwide financial markets as the company continues to transition its technologies to a Saas platform. The company counts the largest U.S.-based global banks, super-regional international banks, inter-dealer brokers, and others among its impressive roster of clients. The fintech leader has recently closed multiple deals totaling more than 29,000 seats on cloud and subscription services, highlighting the demand for IPC’s innovative solutions.

