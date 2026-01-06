Milestone Scientific Launches The Wand® Ambassador Program to Expand Peer Engagement and Accelerate Market Adoption in Dentistry

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced the launch of The Wand® Ambassador Program, a scalable peer-to-peer engagement initiative designed to expand clinical awareness, education, and adoption of The Wand® STA (Single Tooth Anesthesia®) System within the dental market.

The program leverages experienced dental professionals to share real-world clinical insights, workflow considerations, and firsthand experiences with colleagues. This peer-driven approach is intended to increase high-quality engagement with prospective practices and encourage direct interaction with Milestone for product demonstrations, training, and deeper evaluation of the clinical and operational benefits of The Wand STA system.

The Ambassador Program pilot launched on December 8 with six registered dental professionals in select U.S. markets. Milestone reports early positive feedback from the pilot group and strong inbound interest from additional practitioners seeking to participate, reinforcing management’s confidence in the program’s scalability and relevance.

Milestone plans to expand the program to approximately 250 dental professionals over the next 12 months, supported by a structured onboarding and education framework, centralized learning resources, and defined pathways that connect interested practices with Milestone’s commercial and clinical support teams. Internal program tools provide real-time visibility into engagement activity, enabling the company to measure effectiveness, optimize execution, and scale efficiently.

Based on early pilot activity and historical performance metrics, Milestone expects the Ambassador Program—combined with an increased focus on new and emerging social media channels—to drive approximately 2–3x growth in product demonstrations, supporting more informed evaluations and contributing to stronger demo-to-sales conversion efficiency over time. Management believes this represents a capital-efficient way to expand the top of the funnel while preserving sales productivity and return on investment.

Milestone believes the Ambassador Program strengthens market awareness through credible, education-led engagement and complements the company’s existing sales and marketing efforts. The initiative is designed to support broader adoption of The Wand STA system and contribute to sustainable, long-term growth.

Eric C. Hines, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, stated, “The early response to our Ambassador Program has been encouraging, both from our initial pilot participants and from the level of interest we’re seeing from other dental professionals who want to get involved. We believe this peer-driven model, supported by disciplined execution and expanded digital outreach, has the potential to meaningfully increase product demonstrations, reinforce clinical confidence, and support long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs, and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

