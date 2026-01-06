NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is pleased to announce the release of the Shipping Sector Webinar Highlights Booklet, titled “SHIPPING: STATE OF THE INDUSTRY & THE ROAD AHEAD,” a resource that distills top insights from the Shipping Sector Webinar Series held in December 2025.

Featuring leadership insights from senior executives of publicly listed shipping companies, the booklet provides a detailed look at how market fundamentals, fleet strategies, capital allocation, regulatory developments, and geopolitical factors are shaping the global shipping industry landscape.

Organized by sector, the publication covers Container, Crude Tanker, Product Tanker, Dry Bulk, LPG, and LNG shipping, with each section capturing the key themes and strategic considerations discussed during the respective panels and how leading shipping companies are positioning themselves in a changing global environment.

Access the Complimentary PDF Booklet and Webinar Replays

Readers can download the complimentary PDF booklet, which also includes speaker information, links to each session, and highlights of each panel discussion by clicking the link below.



https://capitallinkshipping.com/shipping-state-of-the-industry-the-road-ahead

You can access the replays of the sector webinars by clicking the link below:

https://capitallink.com/webinars/capital-link-shipping-sectors-webinar-series-december-2025-dry-bulk-container-crude-tanker-product-tanker-lng-lpg-shipping/

2025 SHIPPING SECTORS WEBINARS

CONTAINER SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Moderator:

Mr. Sigurd Gjone Gabrielsen, Credit Research Analyst, Fearnley Securities





Panelists:

Mr. Evangelos Chatzis , CFO, Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC)

, CFO, Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) Mr. Adamantios Catsambis , Commercial Manager, Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA)

, Commercial Manager, Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) Mr. Thomas Lister, CEO, Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL)

CEO, Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) Mr. Moritz Fuhrmann, Co-CEO & CFO, MPC Container Ships ASA (OSLO: MPCC)





LPG SHIPPING SECTOR

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Moderator:

Mr. Chris Robertson, Vice President, Deutsche Bank





Panelists:

Mr. Kristian Sorensen , CEO, BW LPG Ltd. (NYSE: BWLP) (OSLO: BWLPG)

, CEO, BW LPG Ltd. (NYSE: BWLP) (OSLO: BWLPG) Mr. Theodore (Ted) Young , CFO, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)

, CFO, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, CEO, Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS)





PRODUCT TANKER SECTOR

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Moderator:

Mr. Gregory Lewis, Head of Maritime Research, BTIG





Panelists:

Mr. Carlos Balestra di Mottola , CEO, d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: DIS) (OTCQX: DMCOF)

, CEO, d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: DIS) (OTCQX: DMCOF) Mr. Soren Steenberg Jensen , EVP, Head of Asset Management, Hafnia Ltd. (NYSE: HAFN) (OSLO: HAFNI)

, EVP, Head of Asset Management, Hafnia Ltd. (NYSE: HAFN) (OSLO: HAFNI) Mr. Robert Bugbee , President, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)

, President, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Mr. Kim Balle, CFO, TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) (Copenhagen: TRMDA)





LNG SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Moderator:

Mr. Michael Webber, CFA, Managing Partner | Energy Infrastructure, Webber Research & Advisory





Panelists:

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos , CEO, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC)

, CEO, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) Mr. Knut Traaholt , CFO, Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG)

, CFO, Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) Mr. Karl Fredrik Staubo , CEO, Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLNG)

, CEO, Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLNG) Mr. Spyros Leoussis, CCO, Maran Gas Maritime Inc.





DRY BULK SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Moderator:

Mr. Liam Burke, Managing Director, B. Riley Securities





Panelists:

Mr. Aristides Pittas , Chairman & CEO, EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY); Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA)

, Chairman & CEO, EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY); Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) Mr. Mads Boye Petersen , COO, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL)

, COO, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Mr. Hamish Norton, President, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)

President, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Mr. William Fairclough, Managing Director, Wah Kwong Maritime Services (UK) Company Limited





CRUDE TANKER SECTOR PANEL

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Moderator:

Mr. Jorgen Lian, Senior Equity Research Analyst, DNB Carnegie





Panelists:

Mr. Svein Moxnes Harfjeld , President & CEO, DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT)

, President & CEO, DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Mr. Lars H. Barstad , CEO, Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) (OSLO: FRO)

, CEO, Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) (OSLO: FRO) Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos , Founder & CEO, TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN)

, Founder & CEO, TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) Mr. Mikkel Seidelin, CCO, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK)





ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC. - DISCLAIMER

Capital Link's webinars, podcasts, articles, and presentations may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of the participating companies regarding future results, many of which, in their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each company with the SEC or other Stock Exchanges where they are listed.

