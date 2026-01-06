NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is pleased to announce the release of the Shipping Sector Webinar Highlights Booklet, titled “SHIPPING: STATE OF THE INDUSTRY & THE ROAD AHEAD,” a resource that distills top insights from the Shipping Sector Webinar Series held in December 2025.
Featuring leadership insights from senior executives of publicly listed shipping companies, the booklet provides a detailed look at how market fundamentals, fleet strategies, capital allocation, regulatory developments, and geopolitical factors are shaping the global shipping industry landscape.
Organized by sector, the publication covers Container, Crude Tanker, Product Tanker, Dry Bulk, LPG, and LNG shipping, with each section capturing the key themes and strategic considerations discussed during the respective panels and how leading shipping companies are positioning themselves in a changing global environment.
Access the Complimentary PDF Booklet and Webinar Replays
Readers can download the complimentary PDF booklet, which also includes speaker information, links to each session, and highlights of each panel discussion by clicking the link below.
https://capitallinkshipping.com/shipping-state-of-the-industry-the-road-ahead
You can access the replays of the sector webinars by clicking the link below:
https://capitallink.com/webinars/capital-link-shipping-sectors-webinar-series-december-2025-dry-bulk-container-crude-tanker-product-tanker-lng-lpg-shipping/
2025 SHIPPING SECTORS WEBINARS
CONTAINER SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Moderator:
- Mr. Sigurd Gjone Gabrielsen, Credit Research Analyst, Fearnley Securities
Panelists:
- Mr. Evangelos Chatzis, CFO, Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC)
- Mr. Adamantios Catsambis, Commercial Manager, Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA)
- Mr. Thomas Lister, CEO, Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL)
- Mr. Moritz Fuhrmann, Co-CEO & CFO, MPC Container Ships ASA (OSLO: MPCC)
LPG SHIPPING SECTOR
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Moderator:
- Mr. Chris Robertson, Vice President, Deutsche Bank
Panelists:
- Mr. Kristian Sorensen, CEO, BW LPG Ltd. (NYSE: BWLP) (OSLO: BWLPG)
- Mr. Theodore (Ted) Young, CFO, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)
- Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, CEO, Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS)
PRODUCT TANKER SECTOR
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Moderator:
- Mr. Gregory Lewis, Head of Maritime Research, BTIG
Panelists:
- Mr. Carlos Balestra di Mottola, CEO, d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: DIS) (OTCQX: DMCOF)
- Mr. Soren Steenberg Jensen, EVP, Head of Asset Management, Hafnia Ltd. (NYSE: HAFN) (OSLO: HAFNI)
- Mr. Robert Bugbee, President, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)
- Mr. Kim Balle, CFO, TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) (Copenhagen: TRMDA)
LNG SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL
Thursday, December 11, 2025
Moderator:
- Mr. Michael Webber, CFA, Managing Partner | Energy Infrastructure, Webber Research & Advisory
Panelists:
- Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC)
- Mr. Knut Traaholt, CFO, Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG)
- Mr. Karl Fredrik Staubo, CEO, Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLNG)
- Mr. Spyros Leoussis, CCO, Maran Gas Maritime Inc.
DRY BULK SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL
Thursday, December 11, 2025
Moderator:
- Mr. Liam Burke, Managing Director, B. Riley Securities
Panelists:
- Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO, EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY); Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA)
- Mr. Mads Boye Petersen, COO, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL)
- Mr. Hamish Norton, President, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)
- Mr. William Fairclough, Managing Director, Wah Kwong Maritime Services (UK) Company Limited
CRUDE TANKER SECTOR PANEL
Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Moderator:
- Mr. Jorgen Lian, Senior Equity Research Analyst, DNB Carnegie
Panelists:
- Mr. Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, President & CEO, DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT)
- Mr. Lars H. Barstad, CEO, Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) (OSLO: FRO)
- Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO, TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN)
- Mr. Mikkel Seidelin, CCO, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK)
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit December 2025: Capital Link Shipping Sectors Webinar Series
Or, contact Capital Link IR Team at webinars@capitallink.com
ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC. - DISCLAIMER
Capital Link’s webinars, podcasts, articles, and presentations may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of the participating companies regarding future results, many of which, in their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each company with the SEC or other Stock Exchanges where they are listed.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these webinars, podcasts, articles, and presentations. All these are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link, which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe, and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a data partner of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com
For more information please contact:
Capital Link
Tel. +1-212-661-7566
webinars@capitallink.com
www.capitallink.com