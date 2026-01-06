Genesis Hockey Club Joins Atlantic Hockey Federation (AHF)

Bethesda, MD, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlantic Hockey Federation (AHF) today announced that Genesis Hockey Club, a nonprofit youth hockey organization based in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, has joined the league. The move expands competitive opportunities for Genesis teams and families across multiple age levels as part of AHF’s national footprint and member-run league structure.

Genesis, founded in 2019 through the merger of two longstanding local programs, has built a development focused culture serving players from 8U through 18U. The club’s leadership evaluated the transition with a focus on maintaining a strong experience for families while ensuring players have the right environment to keep growing on the ice. With a track record of championship teams and consistent playoff appearances across its program, Genesis is widely respected among players, families, and youth hockey peers for sustained competitive excellence.

“For Genesis, joining AHF is about giving our players the chance to compete in a strong league environment and continuing to raise the bar for our program,” said Tony Montagna, President of Genesis Hockey Club. “As a nonprofit organization, our focus stays on what best serves our athletes and families, and this move supports that mission well as we look ahead.”

AHF is a USA Hockey sanctioned Elite Tier II youth hockey league with a national footprint and more than 50 member owned clubs, offering AA competition from 8U through 18U, with additional programming at select levels. The league’s member-driven structure is designed to deliver a consistent competitive experience, support player development, and create meaningful pathways for athletes and programs that want to measure themselves against top organizations across the country.

“Genesis has built its program with a clear focus on player development and competitive growth, which makes it a natural fit within the AHF,” said Tony Zasowski, League Commissioner of the Atlantic Hockey Federation. “We’re pleased to welcome their teams and look forward to seeing them compete alongside our member clubs. As the Genesis community steps into this next chapter, we’re committed to delivering a league experience that supports both players and families throughout the season.”

About Genesis Hockey Club

Genesis Hockey Club is a nonprofit youth ice hockey organization based in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, fostering competitive development for players from 8U through 18U across multiple travel team levels. Founded through a merger of local hockey programs, Genesis emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, and character while cultivating a supportive environment for players, families, and the broader hockey community. The club is committed to providing structured coaching, development-focused programming, and a positive culture that supports athlete growth both on and off the ice. For more information, visit https://www.genesishockeyclub.com/.

About Atlantic Hockey Federation (AHF)

The Atlantic Hockey Federation (AHF) is a USA Hockey–sanctioned Elite Tier II youth hockey league that facilitates competitive play across the United States. The league is comprised of more than 50 member-owned clubs and offers AA competition for age levels ranging from 8U through 18U, along with A and A/B programming at select age groups. AHF is distinguished by its member-driven structure, with founding organizations and clubs that collectively operate across the full youth and junior hockey spectrum, from Mite through Midget at the youth level and from Tier III junior hockey through Tier I junior hockey, including the USHL. Through its national footprint and competitive framework, AHF provides a structured environment focused on player development and advancement. For more information, visit https://atlantichockeyfederation.com/.