Built In Honors ReversingLabs in Its Esteemed 2026 Best Places To Work Awards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced it has been recognized in five categories at the Built In 2026 Best Places to Work Awards, including the Best US Companies to Work For, Best US Midsized Companies to Work For, and Best Remote Places to Work. The annual awards program features companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

Now in its eighth year, Built In’s Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

“Our success begins and ends with building a resilient team and an exceptional work environment,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and co-founder of ReversingLabs. “This recognition reflects the workplace our people have created, which is rooted in trust, curiosity, and shared purpose. Our employees are tackling some of the hardest security challenges in the world, and this honor reinforces that investing in people, flexibility, and growth is fundamental to how we operate and succeed.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm using company compensation and benefits data. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“At ReversingLabs, our winning culture is the engine that is driving the company’s success,” said Kathleen DeShields, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at ReversingLabs. “We’re intentional about creating a workplace where people feel empowered to do meaningful work, collaborate openly, and continue growing as professionals. Being recognized for two consecutive years by Built In confirms that our unwavering people-first approach is not only resonating, it’s helping us build a company where talent wants to stay and thrive.”

“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”

To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/ .

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 422 billion searchable files with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

