Insight Timer Launches New Year’s Resolution and Intention-Setting Features with AI Recommendation Engine

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Timer, the global leader in mindfulness with over 32 million members, has officially launched a suite of new features to turn New Year’s resolutions into consistent daily action with the help of AI-powered personalized discovery and daily lessons from world-renowned Teachers and thought leaders.

Available now, Insight Timer’s new intention-setting feature uses proprietary AI to understand the daily intention each user sets and to serve as a digital librarian, suggesting relevant content from the world’s largest free library of over 300,000 guided meditations and mindfulness tracks.

“Sticking to New Year’s resolutions is notoriously difficult; most fail by February. To solve this, we’re connecting long-term goals and daily intentions,” said Insight Timer CEO Christopher Plowman. “By displaying your resolution as a constant reminder and using our AI librarian to suggest specific, supportive practices, we help you take manageable daily bites out of big goals. If you live your intention each day, you’ll have lived your resolution all year.”

Throughout 2026, each Insight Timer user’s resolution will display on the app’s home screen as a daily reminder, alongside prompts to set smaller daily intentions to make progress toward their larger goal. Insight Timer’s New Year’s resolution-setting feature also allows community members to generate personalized graphics, which can be downloaded for use as lock screen backgrounds or to share on social media.

For additional motivation throughout January, Insight Timer’s Intention Setting Challenge invites users to join the platform’s top Teachers for an exploration of new ideas that inspire lasting change.

With a different theme and Teacher each day, the Intention Setting Challenge provides a simple five minute guided practice that ends with one clear intention for the day ahead and the option of setting that day’s intention as your own. Over the month, challenge participants will gather 31 small but powerful intentions to help with feeling more grounded, patient and present.

The challenge features a world-class lineup of experts, including bestselling author and wellness educator Aelex Elle, spiritual philosopher and author Lalah Delia, renowned therapist, author and boundary expert Nedra Glover Tawwab, and mindfulness pioneer Jack Kornfield. Together, they will lead daily practices covering essential themes like letting go of the past year, cultivating patience, and building the confidence needed for sustained personal growth.

Nearly half of New Year’s Resolutions are given up by the end of January, but Insight Timer’s research shows that consistency and variety of meditation practice create the greatest improvements in mood, equanimity and resilience.

By providing daily prompts and personalized content recommendations grounded in each user’s specific intentions, Insight Timer is helping its community frame their New Year’s Resolutions and daily intentions as moving toward a positive state, which is more motivating than running from a negative one.

These new features and the Intention Setting Challenge are available now in the Insight Timer app on iOS and Android. To learn more about Reflect, Insight Timer’s AI, and the company’s commitment to safe, responsible technology, visit https://insighttimer.com/ai-safety.

About Insight Timer

Insight Timer is the world’s largest meditation and mental well-being platform with 30 million community members and an ad-free library of 300,000 free resources in 50 languages including guided meditations, music, soundscapes, and focus and sleep tools. Teachers from around the world lead audio practices on topics like stress, anxiety, sleep, focus, and self-compassion and offer multi-day courses and retreats where real people create real connections. With a focus on personalization and choice, more time is spent on Insight Timer than all other wellbeing apps combined. Join for free today on iOS, Android or insighttimer.com.

Insight Timer by the Numbers:

32 million users registered worldwide

300,000 ad-free mindfulness resources in 50 languages

10,000 new members join the community every day

More time is spent on Insight Timer than all other mental wellbeing apps combined

Media Kit: https://insighttimer.com/media-enquiries

Insight Timer

press@insighttimer.com

+1 628-227-6866

