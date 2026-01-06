Signature Systems, Inc. Partners With Gaming Hospitality Solutions For Gas Station Management and Loyalty At Osage Casinos

WARMINSTER, Pa., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), the multi-award-winning technology company known for the all-concept point-of-sale solution, PDQ POS, announced a new partnership with Gaming Hospitality Solutions (GHS), one of the most ubiquitous software providers for loyalty marketing and gas station management nationwide. This new integration enables gas station convenience store POS systems to activate pumps and authorize fuel purchases for stores connected to a fueling station.

The newest integration into PDQ POS, Gaming Hospitality Solutions, supports point of sale, casino management, property management, fuel pumps, signage and supporting systems across the casino, cruise and convenience store industries. The fuel pump functionality has been designed from the ground up in PDQ POS, with an enhanced UX that is easy to use while still prioritizing quick operation and performance.

“This partnership with SSI enables GHS to offer our customers even more choices as they build the operations and guest experience that best fits their properties,” said Tim Rod, President and COO of Gaming Hospitality Solutions. “Both of our companies have been around for decades, and we look forward to working together for decades more.”

The newest integration was unveiled at Osage Casino Hotel locations, with more casinos expected to adopt it in 2026.

“This integration with GHS is important to so many gaming properties, particularly tribal gaming properties,” said John White, EVP/CTO at Signature Systems, Inc. “In just the past five years, we’ve gained more than 40 casinos as our customers. Our growing customer base proves just how much the gaming industry values choice and quality in its IT environments.”

About Signature Systems (SSI)

With deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top-rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations via RESTful APIs, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.com SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award for Integration Services from Gaming & Leisure©.

About GHS:

Gaming Hospitality Solutions, Inc. (GHS) is a loyalty-enablement, marketing-automation and offer management solutions company serving casinos, cruise lines and convenience store operations in the delivery of electronic marketing services to help grow brands by enhancing guest experience, increasing revenue and extending the reach of GHS loyalty customers. https://www.GHSLoyalty.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4cc4f8d-e15c-4d9c-9e48-70a93458da21