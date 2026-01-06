Cipher Welcomes Industry Veterans Lee Bratcher and Drew Armstrong

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a leading developer and operator of industrial-scale data centers, today announces the appointments of Lee Bratcher as Head of Policy and Government Affairs and Drew Armstrong as Head of Strategic Initiatives. The Company is pleased to welcome these two industry leaders whose combined experience will further strengthen Cipher’s team and support its continued growth.

Mr. Bratcher brings to Cipher extensive industry experience and a deep understanding of the Texas and federal energy regulatory landscape. He previously served as President and Founder of the Texas Blockchain Council, a leading industry association representing more than one-hundred member companies and hundreds of individual stakeholders focused on making Texas the jurisdiction of choice for digital asset innovation. In this role, Mr. Bratcher worked closely with policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders in the energy and data center spaces, contributing to the research and development of two pieces of legislation passed during the 87th Texas Legislative Session, as well as two additional bills enacted during the 88th Session and signed into law. At Cipher, Mr. Bratcher will lead the Company’s strategy on energy policy, represent Cipher in its ERCOT membership, bolster Cipher’s community and regulatory engagement efforts, and help the Company continue its record of excellence in refining electrical power into compute. He will report to Cipher’s Co-President, Will Iwaschuk.

The Company also today announced that Drew Armstrong has joined as Head of Strategic Initiatives, reporting to Cipher’s other Co-President, Patrick Kelly. In this capacity, Mr. Armstrong will lead strategic projects that drive growth to support the Company’s continued expansion into the HPC industry and leadership at the intersection of compute and power. Prior to joining Cipher, Mr. Armstrong was President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chairman of Cathedra Bitcoin (TSX-V: CBIT), a publicly traded developer and operator of digital infrastructure in the United States. Prior to Cathedra Bitcoin, Mr. Armstrong was a founding member of Galaxy Digital's bitcoin mining business unit, where he developed their equipment lease product and led initial investments in bitcoin mining infrastructure. He began his career at Barclays, where he worked on securitized esoteric products origination, including the first data center asset backed security offering in the United States.

“As Cipher continues to grow into one of the world’s largest data center developers, adding experienced leaders of the caliber of Lee and Drew is critical,” said Tyler Page, Chief Executive Officer. “Their combined regulatory, strategic, and industry experience will help accelerate our growth as we continue on our path to becoming the leading innovator in the AI and HPC data center industry.”

About Cipher

Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/ .

