Prestigious Research University Integrates SteraMist Hybrid System for Advanced Medical Product Sterilization

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced today the purchase of its SteraMist Hybrid System within a new facility of a private research university on the East Coast. This installation ensures the rigorous safety and sterilization of reusable medical equipment bound for patient homes.

In the pursuit of high-level, reliable decontamination critical for medical devices and products being reprocessed and delivered to patients, the facility requires a repeatable solution for its dedicated sterilization room—a room responsible for ensuring that reusable products meet demanding safety protocols before redistribution while maintaining isolation and minimizing manual intervention during sterilization phases.

This successful integration demonstrates the SteraMist Hybrid System’s proven ability to deliver custom, automated solutions that meet the specialized and demanding standards set by high-profile healthcare organizations. This project is the second SteraMist Hybrid system sold in the $13 million pipeline for automated installation projects released previously. This pipeline includes the SteraMist Hybrid, Custom Engineered Systems, and the SteraMist Integrated System platform.

Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, Chief Operating Officer of TOMI Environmental Solutions states, “The SteraMist Hybrid System was the ideal solution for this deployment, and we are discussing further installations within the university. The fact that this research university has integrated this system to meet their stringent operational needs validates iHP as the superior, reliable choice for high-stakes medical product sterilization.”

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

