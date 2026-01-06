Adstra Partners with The Marketing Cloud to Provide Privacy-Centric Identity Resolution via Databricks Clean Rooms

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra , an industry leader in identity resolution, today announced a collaboration with Stagwell’s The Marketing Cloud (TMC) and Databricks, the data and AI company, to enhance data collaboration for modern marketers.

Through Databricks Clean Rooms , Adstra is making its Conexa Identity Network available to TMC clients, allowing them to resolve and enrich their first-party data in a secure, privacy-first environment. This partnership enables brands to gain a complete view of their customers without the need to move or directly share sensitive raw data.

By utilizing clean room technology, Adstra and The Marketing Cloud are removing the traditional risks and complexities of data sharing. Marketers can now seamlessly match their first-party data against Adstra’s comprehensive identity graph to improve audience accuracy and scale. This collaboration provides a streamlined way for brands to build high-fidelity audiences and activate data-driven campaigns, all while maintaining strict compliance with evolving global privacy regulations.

The combination of Adstra’s identity intelligence and The Marketing Cloud’s advanced marketing technology allows for a "zero-copy" approach to data enrichment. Brands no longer need to perform cumbersome file transfers or endure lengthy integration cycles. Instead, they can securely "meet" their data with Adstra’s insights within the Databricks environment to perform real-time audience overlap analysis and attribute modeling. Powered by Delta Sharing, Databricks’ open source approach that enables customers to securely share live data across platforms, clouds and regions, Databricks Clean Rooms delivers privacy-centric collaboration for data, analytics and AI to enterprise organizations.

“Through Conexa’s advanced identity resolution, Adstra brings exclusive, privacy-compliant audience attributes—including health and wellness indicators, caregiver status, wealth propensity, and other high-value lifestyle and demographic signals,” said Andy Johnson, Chief Data and Product Officer at Adstra.

With this collaboration, The Marketing Cloud has unlocked more than 365 new addressable audiences. This integration empowers marketers to target privacy-compliant, high-value audiences—such as high net-worth individuals and healthcare decision makers—with precision at scale across the programmatic ecosystem. These early pilot results demonstrate meaningful performance improvements, including stronger match rates, faster activation windows, and expanded audience reach—while preserving full data privacy.

“Enterprises want to leverage their own data at scale without compromising privacy,” said Akram Chetibi, Director of Product Management at Databricks. “By connecting Databricks Clean Rooms with Adstra’s Conexa Identity Network and The Marketing Cloud’s AI infrastructure, brands can match more customers, build stronger audiences, and launch campaigns faster—while keeping data secure and governed.”

“For marketers, the real challenge hasn’t just been accessing data—it’s turning it into revenue without slowing down campaigns or risking compliance,” said Mansoor Basha, Chief Technology Officer at The Marketing Cloud. “By combining Databricks Clean Rooms with Adstra’s identity intelligence and Stagwell's privacy-first proprietary IDGraph, we’re enabling clients to identify high‑value customers, reduce wasted media spend, and measure impact with far greater precision. That's not just infrastructure; it’s a direct lift in performance and a durable competitive edge.”

Brands can immediately leverage the Adstra–The Marketing Cloud data connection within Databricks Clean Rooms to enrich first-party data, generate high-fidelity audiences, and activate campaigns. The approach delivers enhanced targeting, audience expansion with broader visibility across identity clusters, privacy compliance with zero data exposure, operational efficiency with faster time-to-insight, and improved campaign performance.

