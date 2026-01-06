Spectrio Appoints Steve Gilbert as Vice President of Marketing to Support Next Phase of Expansion

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrio , a leader in dynamic digital solutions that empower human engagement through content, innovation, and insights, announced the appointment of Steve Gilbert as Vice President of Marketing, effective immediately. In this role, Gilbert will oversee brand strategy, demand generation, and growth initiatives as Spectrio scales its platform and expands its market presence.

Gilbert brings extensive experience across enterprise technology and B2B marketing. He has held senior leadership roles at CivicPlus, SHI, Logitech, Lenovo, and Dell. Most recently, he founded and led an AI-focused marketing consultancy, where he advised organizations on data-driven growth strategies built on analytics, automation, and customer insight.

His appointment comes at a time when brands are accelerating investment in in-store digital experiences and retail media networks, raising the bar for measurable, performance-driven marketing. Gilbert will be based in the United States in a remote-friendly leadership role.

“Spectrio is at an important inflection point as the market recognizes the power of physical locations as measurable media and engagement platforms,” said Tamara Bebb, CEO of Spectrio. “Steve brings a strong combination of strategic rigor, operational discipline, and hands-on experience with AI and analytics. His leadership will help us scale our marketing engine while staying focused on customer value and performance.”

Gilbert’s background aligns with the growing demand for accountable, performance-driven marketing and the convergence of technology, data, and creative execution. His customer-centric approach and emphasis on measurable outcomes will further support Spectrio’s mission to help brands connect with audiences through engaging, data-informed in-store experiences.

“I’m excited to join Spectrio as the company accelerates its growth,” said Gilbert. “Spectrio has built a platform that delivers clear value for brands. I look forward to building on that foundation and scaling a marketing strategy that reflects the strength of the company’s offerings.”

About Spectrio:

Spectrio empowers human engagement by creating authentic and measurable experiences through content, innovation, and insights that drive growth. A trusted partner to both resellers and end users in over 150,000 locations worldwide, Spectrio connects brands and audiences through digital signage, interactive kiosks, audience measurement, in-store media, and more. By blending intuitive technology with award-winning creative services, Spectrio delivers experiences that inform, influence, and inspire.

