Payscale Customer Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Leverages Paycycle to Cut Manual Spreadsheet Work, Delivering ROI in Less Than a Year

BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today highlighted the results of customer Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC), demonstrating measurable ROI and proving the benefit of decentralized compensation intelligence for making strategic business decisions.

CRMC is a healthcare system with over 32 locations in and around Cheyenne, Wyoming – with over 2,000 employees, volunteers, and associate medical staff. A Payscale customer since 2011, CRMC added Payscale’s compensation planning solution, Paycycle, at the end of 2024.

Within 6 months of implementing pay increase cycle automaton, CRMC moved from static and manual spreadsheets to streamlined processes that delivered over $80,000 in cost savings and significantly reduced the amount of manual work required to manage compensation planning from months to weeks.

In less than a year, the 3-person HR team shifted focus from administrative firefighting to strategic planning. Leadership questions about pay processes and compensation impact reduced to nearly zero, and executives received instant budget visibility.

“Our executives love Paycycle because it’s simple, intuitive, and gives them real-time visibility into budget and spend,” said Grant Clifton, CRMC HR manager of compensation, recruiting, HRIS & culture. “One click, and they have everything they need.”

Because of CRMC’s pay process transformation and dramatic results, they were recognized as a finalist for Technological Innovation in the HR Healthcare Innovation Awards. The organization doubled down on their success with Payscale by investing in Paycycle and achieved 95% high-performer retention, its lowest first-year turnover in three years, while sustaining a 4% operating margin.

By adding Paycycle to its suite of Payscale solutions, CRMC brought their compensation vision to life so that HR is a driver of organizational excellence.

“Most C-suites lack real-time visibility in how compensation drives performance, costs, and retention. CRMC’s investment into Paycycle further supports their efforts to use compensation as a strategic lever for the business,” Payscale CEO Chris Hays said. “With our more than 20-year history of compensation innovation, Payscale is putting integrated data and insights directly where decisions are made, enabling organizations to move faster, make precise pay decisions, and help C-suites visualize the connection between compensation strategy and measurable business outcomes.”

Organizations want a powerful partner to help them unlock their full potential through compensation intelligence and agree that partner is Payscale. Almost 10,000 HR professionals ranked Payscale at the top in the Sapient Insights Group 2025-2026 HR Systems Survey, with four No. 1 placements and four Top 5 placements in the compensation category across market size for both user experience and vendor satisfaction.

“Payscale treated us like their most important customer,” Clifton said. “We may not be a large health care system, but we were treated like we were. That partnership is what sets Payscale apart.”

About Payscale

Payscale is the original compensation innovator for organizations who want to scale their business with pay and transform their largest investment into their greatest advantage. With decades of innovation in sourcing reputable data and developing AI-powered tools, Payscale delivers actionable insights that turn pay from a cost to a catalyst. Its suite of solutions — Payfactors, Marketpay, and Paycycle — empower 65% of the top companies in the U.S. and businesses like Panasonic, ZoomInfo, Chipotle, Quest Diagnostics, University of Washington, American Airlines, and TJX Companies.

