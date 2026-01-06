Flexera acquires ProsperOps and Chaos Genius to expand its FinOps solution with agentic and AI-enabled cost optimization

ITASCA, Ill.,, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the global leader in technology spend and risk intelligence, today announced two major moves in its continued expansion in FinOps. It has acquired ProsperOps, an AI-enabled FinOps automation solution for public cloud, and Chaos Genius, a fast-growing innovator in AI-driven cost optimization for Snowflake and Databricks.

These strategic additions augment Flexera’s capabilities to deliver the most comprehensive, intelligent, and autonomous FinOps solution on the market including cost reporting and allocation, workload optimization, and rate optimization. They also expand Flexera’s product reach into the emerging areas of FinOps for AI and FinOps for Data Clouds.

ProsperOps brings an autonomous approach to managing cloud commitments across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, helping enterprises move beyond passive recommendations and into active savings outcomes. ProsperOps extends Flexera’s FinOps for AI capabilities and supports finance, engineering, and procurement teams with intelligent automation that takes action without human intervention. As a Flexera company, ProsperOps, growing more than 90% with $6B of annual cloud usage under management, will continue operating under its own brand to ensure continuity for customers and partners while integrating complementary Flexera FinOps features.

“As enterprises adopt AI across their infrastructure, the need for intelligent, automated execution has never been greater,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Flexera. “ProsperOps strengthens our ability to deliver on that promise, helping organizations govern cloud spend with precision and scale outcomes that were previously out of reach.”

“ProsperOps was founded on the belief that many of the critical cloud cost optimization use cases, particularly rate optimization, could be delivered through AI-enabled management. As the market matures, customers are asking for more than point solutions; they want unified rate optimization, workload optimization, and cost visibility,” said Chris Cochran, CEO and Co-Founder of ProsperOps. “Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the comprehensive FinOps platform organizations have been asking for.”

Another fast-growing challenge in cloud spend management is the runaway costs of Snowflake and Databricks, as data analytics and AI workloads scale rapidly. Chaos Genius delivers agentic-based FinOps for AI that autonomously optimizes inefficient usage across Snowflake and Databricks and has already helped Fortune 500 enterprises reduce costs by up to 30%.

“Chaos Genius brings the autonomous automation through agentic AI for Snowflake and Databricks optimization that our customers and partners need,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Flexera. “It delivers real-time intelligence and control that puts them back in command of their cloud and AI investments.”

“Joining Flexera allows us to scale our impact globally and empower more organizations to govern data cloud costs amid exponential AI growth,” said Preeti Shrimal, CEO of Chaos Genius.

Flexera is accelerating toward a unified FinOps future as cloud costs surge and AI reshapes enterprise technology strategy. The additions of ProsperOps and Chaos Genius build on Flexera’s integration of Spot and Snow, reinforcing its position as the only provider with comprehensive capabilities across the entire FinOps Framework as defined by the FinOps Foundation.

“Organizations need more than dashboards. They need execution,” added Ryan. “With ProsperOps and Chaos Genius, Flexera delivers the AI-powered execution layer for modern FinOps.”

To learn more about Flexera’s expanding capabilities in FinOps and AI spend optimization, visit https://www.flexera.com.

About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, including the rising costs and risks introduced by AI, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Our Flexera One platform connects the dots between what technology you have, how it is used, what it costs, and where it creates risk, helping teams take control of the increasingly complex IT estate across cloud, SaaS and on-premises. We are leading the way to unify IT Asset Management, FinOps, and SaaS Management with high fidelity data from Technopedia, our proprietary reference library of technology asset data, and intelligent automation fueled by AI. That's why thousands of global organizations rely on the Flexera One platform and Technopedia. Learn more at flexera.com.

About ProsperOps

ProsperOps is the leading FinOps Automation Platform for cloud cost optimization on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Eliminating waste and achieving cost savings goals is challenging when cloud usage is dynamic but commitments are manual. Founded in 2018, ProsperOps automates and synchronizes rate optimization with workload optimization, eliminating waste, reducing costs and risk, and improving efficiency for FinOps teams. With ProsperOps, customers achieve world-class Effective Savings Rates, lower Commitment Lock-In Risk, and maximum flexibility. ProsperOps autonomously manages $6 billion of annual cloud usage and has generated over $3 billion of lifetime savings.

About Chaos Genius

Chaos Genius is a leading Data FinOps platform focused on optimizing costs across modern data clouds, including Snowflake and Databricks. The platform combines granular spend observability with intelligent recommendations and Autonomous Agents to optimize Data and AI costs. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and fast-growing startups alike, Chaos Genius helps organizations reduce data cloud waste through instance right-sizing, workload optimization, and autonomous cost-saving agents—without compromising performance or innovation.

For more information, contact:

publicrelations@flexera.com