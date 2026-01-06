MyFitnessPal Teams Up With Basketball All-Star Cameron Brink to Cut Through New Year Nutrition Noise

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyFitnessPal , the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, today announced its partnership with professional basketball all-star Cameron Brink, as part of the brand’s New Year campaign. MyFitnessPal has been leading nutrition tracking for 20 years, seeing every diet and trend rise and fall. This year, MyFitnessPal and Cameron are encouraging consumers to cut through the noise by tracking their nutrition—using credible, science-backed tools to understand what truly supports their bodies and goals, not what's trending on social media.

With AI-enabled features like Meal Scan and Voice Logging, MyFitnessPal makes tracking easier than ever, helping users build sustainable habits that last beyond January. As part of the campaign, MyFitnessPal is launching the Blue Check Collection – a curated set of recipes that rise above fleeting fads with balanced, real meals people will want to eat to hit their goals. From Cameron's cottage cheese breakfast bowl and high-protein girl dinner to Dubai chocolate protein shake and hot honey jalapeño shrimp, there's an RD-reviewed meal to satisfy almost every craving.

“Nutrition can get overwhelming because there’s so much noise and everyone has an opinion,” said Cameron Brink. “After my injury, I’ve been super locked in on rebuilding strength and actually understanding what my body needs. Tracking my protein and meals with MyFitnessPal has been a huge part of that. It’s helped me get on the same page with my trainer and my registered dietitian, and honestly just makes my day-to-day way more manageable with how crazy my schedule is.”

The Blue Check Collection includes 8 recipes and is available on the MyFitnessPal app for Premium+ subscribers starting today. Each recipe is organized by dietary preference – such as high protein, balanced, and whole-foods – making meal planning easy and personal to users.

“For nearly two decades, MyFitnessPal has helped people build habits grounded in evidence-based nutrition—not the latest viral fad,” said Mike Fisher, Chief Executive Officer at MyFitnessPal. “Our approach is simple. We provide tools like Meal Scan and Voice Logging that make tracking easier, so our members can focus on building habits that stick. When people track what they eat and understand what works, progress can last far beyond January. It’s consistency over weeks, not perfection in a single day, that drives real results.”

For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download the app via the App Store or Google Play .

