The Desoto Group Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Enterprise Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Desoto Group , a leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm, today announced the appointment of three new executive leaders to support the company’s rapid expansion. These additions will bolster The Desoto Group's capacity to meet the increasing demand for its services, as the company continues to be selected for elite, multi-million-dollar infrastructure projects across the United States.

Dr. Monica Gordon joins as Chief of Staff, bringing more than 20 years of leadership experience and excellence in education and organizational development after serving as a State Representative for the National Association of Elementary School Principals and a State Board member for the Florida Association of School Administrators. Tyree Daniels, a third-generation lineman, has been appointed Director of Transmission, contributing over 20 years of experience in transmission operations with Southern Power Company. Parish Crowder, Vice President of Utilities and a U.S. Army veteran, brings extensive expertise in fleet systems and utilities from years with Duke Energy, solidifying the company's supremacy in both gas and electric distribution services.

The new hires come at a pivotal time as The Desoto Group is experiencing unprecedented growth and has been tapped for major infrastructure projects, including partnerships with some of the country’s top utility providers. As the first Black-owned EPC firm in the United States to self-perform both gas and electric distribution services, The Desoto Group is uniquely positioned to support the nation’s energy transformation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Gordon, Tyree and Parish to our executive team,” said Sonya Montgomery, CEO and founder of The Desoto Group. “They each bring invaluable expertise and leadership, and we are confident that their contributions will accelerate our growth as we continue to lead the way in delivering reliable, high-quality infrastructure solutions. These additions reflect our growth and our continued dedication to providing opportunities for the next generation of leaders in our industry.”

The Desoto Group’s leadership expansion underscores the company's sustained commitment to mastery in the energy sector. With a track record of delivering critical infrastructure, storm response and site management projects, the company is poised to play a key role in the modernization of the nation's energy grid.

For more information, visit www.desotogroup.com .

About The Desoto Group

The Desoto Group is a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firm, building a national reputation for safe, high-quality, and innovative infrastructure solutions since 2010. As the first Black-owned EPC in the United States handling both gas and electric distribution services, we power communities and champion diversity, fairness, and inclusion in the energy sector. Well-capitalized and endowed with a deep bench of experts and operators, Desoto serves government/municipal, cooperative, and privately-owned utilities. The Desoto Group constantly retains a committed leadership team in pursuit of safety excellence and client satisfaction. The Desoto Group is a Certified Minority Business Enterprise, Veteran-Owned Small Business, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise. For more information, visit www.desotogroup.com .