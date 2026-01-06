Trends in Latin America Flexible Packaging Market 2026

Ottawa, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latin America flexible packaging market which stood at USD 10.40 billion in 2025, is projected to grow further to USD 14.72 billion by 2034, according to data published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The Latin America flexible packaging market is growing steadily, driven by changing consumer lifestyles, rising e-commerce demand, and sustainability trends, with plastics and preformed pouches prominent across food, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors.

What is meant by Flexible Packaging in Latin America?

Latin America’s flexible packaging market is being driven by rapid urbanization, expanding food and beverage consumption, growing e-commerce, and demand for cost-efficient packaging. Rising middle-class incomes, preference for convenience foods, and increasing adoption of sustainable materials by regional manufacturers further accelerate market momentum across countries like Argentina, Brazil, and Chile.

Flexible packaging refers to packaging made from easily adaptable materials such as plastic films, paper, foil, or laminates that can bend or change shape. It includes pouches, sachets, wraps, and bags, offering advantages like lightweight design, extended shelf life, reduced material usage, convenience, and improved product protection during distribution stages.

Argentina emerged as the regional leader in 2024, supported by strong domestic industry dynamics and government initiatives, while firms increasingly adopt eco-friendly materials and advanced printing technologies to meet evolving market needs.

Latin America Government Initiatives for the Flexible Packaging Industry:

Brazil’s Mandatory Reverse Logistics System (Decree 12.688/2025): Enacted in late 2025, this decree mandates that manufacturers and importers implement systems to recover and recycle 32% of plastic packaging by 2026, rising to 50% by 2040. Brazil’s Recycled Content Mandate: Starting in January 2026, large-scale companies in Brazil must incorporate at least 22% recycled content into plastic packaging, a target that progressively increases to 40% by 2040. Chile’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Targets (Law 20.920): Chile has set strict 2025 voluntary and 2030 mandatory targets through its Plastics Pact, aiming for 100% of packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable. Mexico’s Strategic Import Tariffs on Packaging: In May 2024, the Mexican government-imposed tariffs of 15% to 35% on 21 packaging and paper products (effective through April 2026) to encourage domestic production and North American sourcing under USMCA. Colombia’s National Circular Economy Strategy (Resolution 1407): This initiative requires producers to develop environmental management plans to increase the recovery of paper, cardboard, and plastic packaging waste, with a specific focus on protecting biodiversity.



What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Latin America Flexible Packaging Market?

1. Sustainability & Recyclable Materials:

There’s a strong shift toward recyclable, compostable, and bio-based films and mono-material formats as brands respond to environmental concerns and regulatory pressure, reducing plastic waste and aligning with circular economy goals.

2. Innovative Packaging Designs:

Manufacturers are introducing functional formats like resealable and stand-up pouches with advanced printing and ergonomic features to boost convenience, shelf appeal, and consumer engagement.

3. E-Commerce-Driven Solutions:

Growth in online retail is increasing demand for lightweight, durable, flexible packaging that protects products during shipping while minimizing cost and transport weight.

4. Smaller & Premium Pack Sizes:

Consumers’ preference for smaller packs and premium presentation is rising, prompting more diverse sizes and higher-quality flexible packaging options across food, personal care, and specialty segments.

5. Raw Material Evolution:

Plastic still dominates, but paper-based and aluminum components are gaining traction due to sustainability and barrier performance advantages, driven by consumer and regulatory demand.

What is the Potential Growth Rate of the Latin America Flexible Packaging Industry?

Expansion of E-commerce & Rising Demand for Flexible Packaging

The expansion of e-commerce and organized retail channels plays a crucial role in driving the growth of the market. Online shopping increases demand for lightweight, durable, and protective packaging that reduces transportation costs and ensures product safety during delivery. Simultaneously, the shift toward sustainability is accelerating market adoption, as manufacturers and brands increasingly focus on recyclable, mono-material, and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Regulatory pressure, rising environmental awareness, and corporate sustainability commitments are encouraging innovation in materials and designs. Together, these factors are reshaping packaging strategies, supporting wider adoption of flexible packaging across food, consumer goods, and personal care industries.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Country-Level Analysis:

Who leads the Latin America Flexible Packaging Industry Trends?

Argentina's Country dominance in the Latin American market stems from its strong food and beverage sector and export-oriented economy, which drives high packaging demand. A robust domestic industry with advanced manufacturing, efficient logistics networks, and growing consumer preferences for convenient and sustainable packaging formats also boost its leadership position regionally.

Which Factors Make Brazil the Fastest-Growing Country in Latin America?

Brazil’s rapid growth as the fastest-growing country in the market is driven by expanding e-commerce and modern retail, which boost demand for lightweight, durable packaging in online sales and organized stores. The country’s large food & beverage industry, rising consumer preference for convenience formats, and increasing sustainability initiatives also accelerate flexible packaging adoption nationwide.

How Big is the Success of Mexico Country in the Latin America Flexible Packaging Market?

Mexico’s flexible packaging market is notably growing due to its strategic location and favourable trade agreements enhancing export and supply-chain linkages, strong demand from food, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors, expanding e-commerce requiring lightweight and protective formats, and increased adoption of advanced, sustainable packaging technologies to meet consumer and regulatory expectations.

Segment Analysis

Product Types Insights

What made the Printed Rollstock Segment Dominant in the Latin America Flexible Packaging Market in 2024?

The printed roll stock segment dominates the market because it offers high adaptability and efficiency for large-volume production, supports advanced and customizable printing technologies, enhances branding and shelf appeal, and accommodates sustainable materials like recyclable and compostable films, meeting evolving consumer and regulatory demands across food, personal care, and other sectors.

The preformed bags and pouches segment is the fastest-growing in the market because its lightweight, durable, and easy-to-handle design meets rising consumer demand for convenience, supports efficient e-commerce logistics and product protection, and aligns with sustainability trends as brands adopt recyclable and biodegradable formats.

Raw Materials Insights

How the Plastic dominate the Latin America Flexible Packaging Market in 2024?

The plastic segment dominates the market because plastics are highly durable, versatile, and cost-effective, offering excellent barrier protection, chemical resistance, and moisture control for diverse products across food, personal care, and other sectors. Their lightweight nature reduces transportation costs, supports advanced designs, and meets growing demand from e-commerce and modern retail channels.

The paper segment is the fastest-growing in the market because rising environmental awareness, stricter regulations on plastic use, and strong consumer demand for sustainable, recyclable alternatives are driving brands to adopt paper-based solutions. Innovation in paper materials also improves functionality and performance, helping them better compete with traditional plastics in flexible packaging applications.

Printing Technology Insights

What made the Flexography Printing Segment Dominant in the Latin America Flexible Packaging Market in 2024?

The flexographic printing segment dominates the market because it offers cost-effective, high-speed printing suited for large production runs, excellent versatility across films, paper, and foils, and reliable quality for branding and compliance. Its compatibility with sustainable inks and substrates, plus efficiency for bulk flexible packaging needs, makes it a preferred technology regionally.

The digital printing segment is gaining dominance in the market because it enables highly customizable, short-run production with fast turnaround, enhancing brand differentiation and shelf appeal. It also supports variable data, traceability features, and stronger engagement, meeting rising e-commerce and sustainability demands while improving supply-chain efficiency and responsiveness to market trends.

Application Insights

What made the Food and Beverages Segment Dominant in the Latin America Flexible Packaging Market in 2024?

The food and beverages segment dominates the market because flexible packaging extends product shelf life, offers convenience for ready-to-eat and on-the-go consumption, and supports efficient e-commerce distribution. Its versatility for diverse food products and strong demand from growing regional food and drink sectors drive widespread adoption.

The pharmaceutical segment is the fastest-growing flexible packaging application in Latin America because expanding healthcare access and rising chronic disease prevalence increase medicine demand, stringent regulatory and safety requirements drive adoption of advanced barrier, tamper-evident, and compliant packaging, and flexible formats offer lightweight, protective solutions suited for modern pharmaceutical distribution and labeling needs.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Latin America Flexible Packaging Industry

In November 2025, Andina Pack, powered by Anuga FoodTec 2025, opened in Bogotá as a major platform showcasing the latest in packaging, printing, and processing technology. National and regional companies highlighted innovations in automation, flexible packaging machinery, and sustainable materials. The event strengthened Latin America’s role as a hub for packaging technology exchange and industry advancement.

In October 2025, Amcor inaugurated a new Machine Direction Orientation (MDO) line at its Peru facility, boosting regional capacity to produce AmPrima Plus recycle-ready films. The advanced technology strengthens material performance while enabling mono-material recyclable structures, aligning with circular economy goals. This investment underscores Amcor’s strategic push toward sustainable flexible packaging solutions throughout Latin America.

In April 2025, Dole Food Company expanded the commercial use of its Oxifilm recyclable macro-perforated stretch film across banana and pineapple operations in multiple Latin American countries. This innovation replaces conventional straps, clamps and boards, significantly reducing traditional plastic use per pallet and improving palletizing efficiency. The film’s recyclable design supports both sustainability and enhanced operational performance across fruit supply chains.

In December 2024, W-Cycle and Brazilian firm Melhoramentos Latin America partnered to introduce advanced compostable flexible food packaging made from renewable, food-grade materials. The collaboration focuses on biodegradable alternatives that naturally decompose within about 100 days, targeting snacks and fresh foods.

Top Companies in the Latin America Flexible Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Amcor Plc: Supplies high-barrier films, recyclable pouches, and healthcare packaging across a vast regional manufacturing network.

Supplies high-barrier films, recyclable pouches, and healthcare packaging across a vast regional manufacturing network. Mondi Plc: Produces sustainable paper-based bags and recyclable mono-material plastic films via its Colombian operations.

Produces sustainable paper-based bags and recyclable mono-material plastic films via its Colombian operations. Sealed Air Corporation: Specializes in Cryovac shrink bags and automated vacuum packaging systems for the protein and food sectors.

Specializes in Cryovac shrink bags and automated vacuum packaging systems for the protein and food sectors. Coveris: Offers specialized shrink sleeves, labels, and agricultural plastics tailored for the Mexican and Central American markets.

Offers specialized shrink sleeves, labels, and agricultural plastics tailored for the Mexican and Central American markets. Tetra Pak: Provides aseptic paperboard-based flexible cartons designed for the long-term shelf stability of liquids and dairy.

Provides aseptic paperboard-based flexible cartons designed for the long-term shelf stability of liquids and dairy. ALPLA Group: Manufactures high-performance flexible preforms, closures, and industrial containers through regional technical hubs.

Manufactures high-performance flexible preforms, closures, and industrial containers through regional technical hubs. Videplast: Delivers advanced multi-layer vacuum films and high-resistance bags for the Brazilian food and industrial segments.

Delivers advanced multi-layer vacuum films and high-resistance bags for the Brazilian food and industrial segments. Zubex: Produces high-barrier thermo-shrinkable packaging and proprietary biodegradable films for the Mexican food industry.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Product Types

Printed Rollstock

Preformed Bags and Pouches

Others



By Raw Materials

Plastic

Paper

Aluminium Foil

Cellulose

By Printing Technologies

Flexography

Rotogravure

Digital

Others

By Applications

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

