YD Bio Enters into MOU to Merge with EG BioMed, Advancing DNA Methylation–Driven AI Platforms for Cancer Diagnostics and Drug Development

Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YD Bio Limited (“YD Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations, today announced that the Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) to merge with EG BioMed, a biotechnology company specializing in DNA methylation–based cancer diagnostics and AI-driven biomarker analytics. The proposed merger represents a strategic step in building an integrated, data-driven oncology platform spanning early cancer detection, real-world clinical data generation, and AI-enabled drug discovery. The MOU is non-binding and there can be no assurance that the parties will enter into definitive agreements, obtain required approvals, or consummate the merger on the terms contemplated or on any particular timeline. Any integration benefits, including potential revenue growth, platform expansion, or cost synergies, remain subject to numerous assumptions and risks and may not be realized1. The transaction is anticipated to close in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and the finalization of definitive agreements.

Strategic Rationale and Vision for the Future: From Single Technologies to a Platform-Based Biotech Ecosystem

As precision medicine and AI-driven drug development continue to reshape the biotechnology industry, competitive advantage is increasingly defined by the ability to integrate high-quality biological data, advanced analytics, and clinical execution. The Company believes that, if completed, the merger with EG BioMed could result in the acceleration of its anticipated transition from a technology-focused company into a platform-based biotech organization anchored in clinically validated molecular data; however, expected benefits remain subject to successful execution, data generation, regulatory pathways, and market adoption, none of which can be assured. EG BioMed brings to the combined entity a robust DNA methylation diagnostics platform, AI-based biomarker algorithms, and certified clinical laboratory infrastructure, providing the Company with a critical upstream engine for both diagnostics’ commercialization and therapeutic innovation.

By unifying diagnostics, therapeutics, real-world clinical data, and AI intelligence, the Company aims to reduce development risk, accelerate time-to-market, and build a scalable oncology innovation ecosystem addressing cancer from early detection through treatment monitoring and recurrence prevention, subject to successful execution and regulatory and market outcomes.

Synergies: Leveraging DNA Methylation Data for AI-Driven Drug Discovery

EG BioMed’s core technology is based on DNA methylation profiling, a powerful epigenetic approach that captures cancer-associated molecular changes with high sensitivity. Its platform has demonstrated strong clinical performance in early cancer detection, including pancreatic cancer—one of the most lethal malignancies with significant unmet medical needs. Beyond diagnostics, the merger enables YD Bio to transform DNA methylation datasets into strategic assets for AI-powered drug development. These clinically validated epigenetic datasets will be used to support AI-based target discovery, patient stratification, and recurrence-risk prediction. By applying advanced AI models to methylation-driven disease mechanisms, YD Bio aims to develop novel therapeutic approaches with the potential to reduce cancer recurrence and improve long-term patient outcomes.

“Prior to this announcement, EG BioMed’s cancer detection platform was approved for clinical adoption at three affiliated medical centers of Taipei Medical University. It is now being integrated into hospital workflows to assist clinicians in monitoring treatment response, disease progression, and recurrence,” said Dr. Ethan Shen, Chairman and CEO of the Company.” The Company notes that early use at these centers may demonstrate clinical and economic value, which could support wider adoption across additional institutions. Broader uptake, if achieved, may contribute to diagnostics revenue growth and inform future therapeutic development.

About YD Bio Limited

YD Bio Limited is a biotechnology company focused on advancing clinical trials, new drug development, cancer prevention diagnostics, and limbal stem cell and exosome therapies with the potential to transform the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is committed to improving patient outcomes through scientific innovation and precision medicine. In addition to its R&D efforts, YD Bio Limited is a recognized supplier of clinical trial drugs and has expanded into the development and distribution of post-market auxiliary products. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.ydesgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s entrance into a non-binding MOU with EG BioMed, potential merger, including its expected timing, approvals, and potential synergies and platform benefits. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including regulatory decisions and feedback; the ability to enter into definitive agreements, obtain required approvals, satisfy closing conditions, consummate the transaction on the anticipated timeline or at all, and successfully integrate the businesses. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

