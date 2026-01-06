Dr. Nicholas Perricone Announces Launch of Ultra-Premium Hydrogen-Infused Wellness Water in Partnership with Rocky Mountain High Brands

DALLAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB) announced today updates on a new customer.

Legendary physician, researcher, and wellness pioneer Dr. Nicholas Perricone has officially announced the launch of a new ultra-premium hydrogen-infused water, marking his bold return to the health and wellness space after the successful sale of his iconic luxury skincare brand.

Renowned for revolutionizing the beauty industry by fusing science, nutrition, and skin health, Dr. Perricone now brings that same innovation to hydration by introducing a next-generation wellness water infused with molecular hydrogen, designed to support cellular health, recovery, energy, and overall vitality.

This groundbreaking launch is powered by a strategic partnership with Rocky Mountain NexBev (soley owned subsidiary of RMHB). Together, the two companies are preparing a national rollout with major opportunities across retail, gas stations, and convenience channels throughout the United States.

“This is more than water,” said Dr. Perricone. “It’s a daily wellness ritual engineered to help people feel better, perform better, and live with intention.”

The collaboration combines Dr. Perricone’s world-class scientific credibility with Rocky Mountain NexBev’s proven expertise in beverage manufacturing, distribution, and retail execution, positioning the brand for rapid scale and long-term category leadership.

As consumer demand for functional hydration, clean ingredients, and science-backed wellness continues to surge, this launch represents a powerful moment at the intersection of innovation, health, and inspiration.

An initial pilot run of approximately $50,000 has been completed and large volume runs are prepared for the first quarter of 2026.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (RMHB) is a diversified and dynamic Company committed to making a difference by raising the quality and expectations in the beverage sector for Company owned brands as well as key niche opportunities. Our DNA is rooted in innovation.

Rocky Mountain NexBev, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of RMHB, specializes in non-alcoholic beverages, including energy drinks, custom drinks, CBD & hemp, and other specialty drinks. The Company is experienced in managing the development, design, and production of beverages for a variety of categories and new customers. A large amount of short-term revenue will be generated by focusing on new opportunities including recently added customer Smart Bio-Hemp™ Wood Protectant. Installation of a non-food product high volume bottling line is expected to yield further ventures in the current manufacturing climate. Various inroads are being made to not only perform co-packing, but to utilize the recently implemented vertical fulfillment and distribution center for new customers as well as RMHB owned brands.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company’s filings with the OTC Markets. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@outlook.com