VIIRL Marketing and eLocal Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Lead Quality and Marketing Performance for Home Service Businesses

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIIRL, the industry’s most intelligent all-in-one lead Marketing as a Service (MaaS) platform, today announced a strategic partnership with eLocal, the leader in pay-per-call advertising known for delivering high-quality and high-intent consumer leads to Home Service businesses nationwide.

The partnership combines eLocal’s proven lead generation capabilities with VIIRL’s unified marketing and analytics platform, giving contractors a smarter way to convert qualified leads and track real revenue impact across their digital presence.

“We have long admired the quality of leads eLocal delivers, and we are thrilled to bring that caliber of demand into the VIIRL ecosystem,” said Jed Winkler, President of VIIRL. “When high-intent leads meet our marketing platform contractors gain a more predictable and measurable path to growth.”

Through the integration, Home Service businesses will be able to route and manage eLocal leads within VIIRL’s centralized platform, optimize conversion performance across digital touchpoints, and attribute revenue directly to lead sources using real-time reporting and analytics. The combined solution is designed to reduce wasted spend, improve close rates, and eliminate the guesswork that often surrounds customer acquisition.

“This partnership is a perfect example of combining two distinct industry superpowers to benefit the end user,” said Jeff Paradise, CEO of eLocal. “eLocal’s leadership in driving high-quality, high-intent demand is the fuel, and VIIRL’s intelligent platform is the engine. We’ve been incredibly impressed by the VIIRL team’s innovative approach to the market, and together, we are providing service businesses with a sophisticated, data-backed path to scale that simply didn't exist before.”

The partnership rollout begins in early 2026, with reporting, lead routing, and conversion tracking capabilities available to Home Service businesses as part of Phase 1.

About VIIRL

Market Smarter. VIIRL is the all-in-one Marketing as a Service platform that helps businesses attract more customers, convert more leads, and track every dollar to real revenue. By unifying websites, SEO, paid advertising, marketplace optimization, automation, and engagement tools, VIIRL streamlines customer acquisition so teams can focus on delivering great service instead of chasing bad leads.

About eLocal

eLocal, a Brookfield Asset Management company, is the leader in pay-per-call advertising for home services, dental, legal, and more. With a nearly 20-year award-winning track record, eLocal helps local, regional, and national brands scale their revenue through a trusted, performance-driven marketplace.

