Clever Care Health Plan and CareMore Health Launch New Partnership to Expand Access to Care in Southern California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Care Health Plan (“Clever Care”), a culturally sensitive and competent Medicare Advantage plan, and CareMore Health (“CareMore”), a Mosaic Health company and leading provider of integrated medical care with a robust network of California-based healthcare providers, today announced a new primary care partnership that will bring greater healthcare access to three counties across Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino. Through this partnership, Clever Care will provide members with access to over 350 additional primary care providers in-network.

“There is a tremendous demand for primary care that takes a holistic, proactive approach when it comes to chronic conditions and complex medical needs,” said Karen Walker Johnson, CEO of Clever Care. “CareMore Health shares our commitment to putting members first and providing culturally competent care that helps them lead their healthiest, most fulfilling lives.”

Clever Care’s partnership with CareMore Health will begin on January 1, 2026, and will tap into CareMore’s established integrated care delivery network that operates 13 neighborhood clinics in three counties across Southern California. CareMore’s network serves diverse populations, which positions Clever Care to provide additional access to care while preserving its commitment to cultural sensitivity.

“We've spent decades caring for California's diverse communities; our care providers know firsthand how critical it is to deliver care in ways that honor each member's language and culture,” said Sam Wald, CEO of CareMore Health. “Clever Care's proven track record of culturally competent care makes them an ideal partner as we work together to ensure more people across California have reliable access to the whole-person care they deserve.”

“We’re committed to expanding access to top-quality providers for our members, and this partnership will ensure Clever Care members get care that’s aligned with their health goals,” said Richard Greene, President of Clever Care Health Plan.

With the CareMore partnership, Clever Care members now have access to an additional 350 primary care providers. This adds to the company’s diverse network of providers in Southern California, including 30,000 providers and facilities, 48 hospitals, nearly 2,000 bilingual physicians, and Eastern wellness specialists, as well as more than 700 directly contracted acupuncturists. The company’s model focuses on removing barriers, improving health outcomes, and delivering an exceptional member experience, fueling membership growth that has doubled to nearly 30,000 since 2023.

About Clever Care Health Plan

Clever Care Health Plan is a culturally sensitive and competent Medicare Advantage health plan that gives members access to care that is delivered in their own language and with their unique cultural traditions in mind. Clever Care’s unique, value-based model blends Eastern and Western medicine and focuses on partnering with clinicians to deliver care that helps members lead their healthiest, most fulfilling lives. With active community centers and concierge customer service representatives to provide individualized phone support, Clever Care is committed to putting the member experience first. Trusted across Southern California, Clever Care’s network includes 30,000 providers and facilities, 48 hospitals, nearly 2,000 bilingual physicians, and Eastern wellness specialists, as well as more than 700 directly contracted acupuncturists. For more information, visit CleverCareHealthPlan.com.

About CareMore Health

CareMore Health, a Mosaic Health company, is founded on the principles of an integrated care delivery system that harnesses the power of a physician-led approach to understand individuals’ health challenges and goals across primary care and chronic diseases. An integrated care model focused on care coordination to proactively address medical, physical, nutritional, behavioral and social drivers of a patient’s health journey. CareMore has been recognized for its innovative clinical care model, expertise with managing chronic conditions, preventive and wellness programs and value-based care, that results in the best possible patient outcomes, while being cost effective. This unique approach to care delivery helps individuals achieve better health outcomes and provide simple, easy access to quality care, while being cost effective. CareMore Health operates in seven states and serves over 70,000 Medicaid, Medicare, and Commercial patients. To learn more, go to www.caremore.com . Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook @ caremore.com .

About Mosaic Health

Mosaic Health is a national care delivery platform focused on expanding access to comprehensive primary care for consumers with coverage across Commercial, Individual Exchange, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans. The Business Units which comprise Mosaic Health, including apree health, Millennium Physician Group, and CareMore Health, are multi-payer and serve nearly one million consumers across 19 states, providing them with access to high quality primary care, integrated care teams, personalized navigation, expanded digital access, and specialized services for higher-need populations. Through Mosaic Health, health plans and employers have an even stronger care provider partner that delivers affordability and superior experiences for their members and employees, including value-based primary care capacity integrated with digital patient engagement and navigation. Each of the companies within Mosaic Health provide unique offerings that together promise to improve individuals’ health and wellbeing, while helping care providers deliver higher quality care. For more information, please visit www.mosaichealth.com or follow Mosaic Health on LinkedIn.

