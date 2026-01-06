Concurrent Technologies Corporation Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times for the Fourteenth Year

Johnstown, PA, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been honored as a 2025 Best for Vets Employer by Military Times, a leading source of news and information for service members and their families. CTC is ranked #3 among Pennsylvania-based companies. This is the 14th time the company has been recognized in this program.

The Best for Vets program is known for its rigorous analysis of companies' efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members. The survey is meant to highlight these efforts, emphasizing the areas most important to transitioning service members and their families. Recruitment practices, employment policies, and retention support programs receive the highest weight in scoring.

In addition to this recognition, CTC has also been named a 2025 Top Veteran-Friendly Company by U.S. Veterans Magazine. The organization has received numerous accolades from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), including the Soaring Eagle, Extraordinary Employer Support, and the Patriotic Employer Award, among others. CTC is also a proud member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of several hundred companies dedicated to addressing the employment needs of veterans and military spouses.

“This recognition reflects our deep commitment to supporting veterans as they transition to careers after military service,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “Veterans bring exceptional leadership, expertise, and a dedication to service that aligns perfectly with our mission to advance national security and deliver innovative solutions. We are proud to provide opportunities where they can continue making a difference.”

In addition to this award, CTC recently earned a Great Place To Work® Certification™, a global program recognizing companies for their outstanding work culture, and the company has been included in the 2025 Best Places to work in PA list for the 17th year.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

