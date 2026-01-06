Questex’s Hotel Management Announces the 2026 List of “Forty Over 40,” Recognizes Excellence in Hospitality Leadership

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management today announces the 2026 “Forty Over 40” list, which celebrates exceptional leaders aged 40 and above who exemplify dedication, innovation and influence within the hospitality industry.
As part of its commitment to honoring excellence, Hotel Management invited industry-wide nominations to spotlight hospitality professionals whose expertise and passion are shaping the future of the sector.
More than 100 nominations were received, and 40 outstanding professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements and enduring impact on the hospitality landscape.
The 2026 Forty over 40 include:
- Justin Bain, Co-Head of Development, UMusic Hotel Development
- Cole Baker, Vice President of Hospitality Management Services, Oldham Goodwin
- Linnet Bautista, Director of Sales and Marketing, Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy
- Dr. Jennifer Belk White, Ed.D., Vice President of Human Resources & Compensation, General Hotels Corporation
- Melissa Blettner, CEO, Ancient Lore Village
- Joseph Blewitt, Senior Vice President of Hospitality Development, Jackson-Shaw
- Darrell Buettner, Director of Operations, DKN Hotels
- Adam Butts, SVP of Procurement Operations and Systems, Crescent Hotels & Resorts
- Timothy Conklin, Director of Food and Beverage, Sonesta Hotels and Resorts
- Gregory Day, President of Hospitality for Mani Brothers Real Estate Group and Managing Director of the Malibu Beach Inn, Mani Brothers Real Estate Group and Malibu Beach Inn
- Patrick Durbin, Area General Manager, Ivy Hospitality
- Chris Ellison, Vice President of Revenue, Brittain Resorts & Hotels
- Liz Flurry, Vice President of Growth Marketing, Hotel Equities
- Paula Forero Sepulveda, General Manager, Meliá Hotels International - Paradisus Palma Real
- Eric Gavin, President, Makeready
- Diana Gonzalez, Director of Sales, AC Hotel Jacksonville St. Johns Town Center, OTO Development
- Mike Kuzmar, Vice President of Business Intelligence and First Analytics, First Hospitality
- Jordan Langlois, Senior Vice-President, Franchise Operations, Sonesta International Hotels
- Jaonna Livingston, Area Director of People + Culture, Hotel Dover, Exchange Hotels Management
- Brandon McConnell, Corporate Executive, Delavan Lake Lawn Management LLC
- Ali Momin, Principal & Co-Founder, SLTX Capital
- Eric Monteiro, Corporate Director of Marketing & Digital Strategies, OTO Development
- Carita Montgomery, Director of Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Ventures Management Group
- Brian Murtagh, Director of Operations, Stay Ridgeline
- Riley Nail, Head of Brand & Lifestyle Experiences, Makeready
- Mahendra Patel, Founder, MHO Hotels
- Adam Patenaude, President, Dreamscape Hospitality
- Diana Peru, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express by IHG Las Cruces (N.M.) North
- Chelene Potvin-Bird, Complex Director of Sales & Marketing, Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center, DoubleTree by Hilton Seattle Airport
- Jennifer Preciado, Director of Revenue, Auric Road
- Tayran Richardson, Director of Rooms, Sage Hospitality Group
- David Salcfas, General Manager, Hard Rock Hotel New York
- Frank Santos, President & CEO, Rosen Hotels & Resorts
- Jessica Sarley, General Manager, Residence Inn Marriott Cleveland-Airport/Middleburg Heights, Ivy Hospitality
- Gabriela Settles, Director, Property Ops, Hilton Supply Management
- Myisha Smith, Corporate Director of Training, Pacifica Hotels
- Lindsey Snell, Regional Director of Operations, Raines Co.
- Matteo Soldatini, CEO, At Mine Hospitality
- Luciano Sperduto, Hotel Manager, Caribe Royale Orlando
- Mark Williams, SVP of Business Development, Hotel Equities
“Recognizing hospitality professionals over 40 is about celebrating a deep commitment to service,” said Esther Hertzfeld, Executive Editor, Hotel Management. “These leaders bring creativity, resilience and perspective to everything they do—raising the bar for the industry. Congratulations to the Class of 2026 – your leadership inspires us.”
The 2026 “Forty Over 40” winners are featured in the January issue of Hotel Management. Click here to see the winners.
