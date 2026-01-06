Lone Star Oncology and American Oncology Network Welcome Dr. Derrick Nguyen

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Star Oncology and American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices, is pleased to announce Derrick Nguyen, MD, FACP, has joined the practice’s physician team and is accepting new patients.





Dr. Nguyen is a Board-certified medical oncologist who has been practicing for over 15 years. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Upon graduation, he completed an internal medicine internship and residency at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center in Albuquerque. He then completed a medical oncology fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center.

“I am honored to join Lone Star Oncology,” said Dr. Nguyen. “The practice has built a strong reputation for delivering compassionate patient-centered care close to home. That philosophy closely aligns with my own approach to oncology, and I look forward to working alongside Dr. Shimkus and the care team to serve patients and families in our community.”

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Nguyen to Lone Star Oncology,” said Brian J. Shimkus, MD, a Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist at the practice. “His clinical expertise and commitment to personalized care will further strengthen our ability to provide high-quality oncology services to the Central Texas patients we serve.”

Lone Star Oncology opened in June 2023 and joined AON at that time. The community-based oncology and hematology practice is led by Dr. Shimkus and his multidisciplinary care team and specializes in the treatment of cancer and blood disorders.

Through its partnership with AON, Lone Star Oncology has expanded access to services including infusion therapy, centralized laboratory and pathology services, oral oncoloytic medication delivery and financial counseling.

“On behalf of American Oncology Network, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Nguyen to Lone Star Oncology and to our national network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “His dedication to compassionate, high-quality care reflects our mission to deliver exceptional, patient-centered cancer care in the communities where patients live and work. Dr. Nguyen will be a valuable addition to the team and to the patients we serve across Texas.”

For more information about Lone Star Oncology, visit www.lonestaronc.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

About Lone Star Oncology

Lone Star Oncology is a community-based medical oncology and hematology practice providing treatment for patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. Through compassionate care that centers around the patient, we strive to provide the best possible experience to patients and their families throughout the healthcare journey. Learn more at www.lonestaronc.com.

