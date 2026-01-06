MMI to Present on Company Momentum and Innovation at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMI (Medical Microinstruments, Inc.), a robotics company dedicated to expanding treatment options and improving outcomes for patients with complex conditions, today announced that it will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 12 -15, 2026, in San Francisco. This marks MMI’s fourth consecutive year presenting in the private company track, underscoring continued investor interest in the company’s growth and its leadership in robotic microsurgery.

Mark Toland, Chief Executive Officer of MMI, will present on Monday, January 12 at 9:00 AM PT, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, Mission Bay meeting room. Toland will provide a company update with a focus on commercial progress, platform innovation, and clinical advancement of the Symani® Surgical System.

In 2025, MMI achieved a series of meaningful milestones that reinforced its leadership in robotic microsurgery. These included the initiation of major U.S. clinical trials such as PRECISE, the largest prospective study of robotic microsurgery in the country, as well as two neurosurgery studies, among them an early feasibility trial exploring robotic lymphatic intervention in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Additional milestones included expanded technological and digital surgery capabilities, FDA clearance and first U.S. clinical use of robotic microsurgical dissection instruments, and the establishment of the first reimbursement code for surgical lymphatic procedures.

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the largest healthcare investment symposium in the industry, connecting global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.

About MMI

MMI is on a mission to advance robotic technology that pushes the limits of soft tissue open surgery and opens new opportunities for surgeons to restore quality of life for more patients with complex conditions. The company was founded in 2015 near Pisa, Italy, and its proprietary Symani® Surgical System combines the world’s smallest wristed microinstruments with tremor-reducing and motion-scaling technologies to address significant unmet patient needs across the globe. This first-of-its-kind surgical robotic platform for open, soft tissue micro-level surgery can help address microvascular repair and lymphatic repair. In Europe and APAC, it also addresses peripheral nerve repair. The Symani System is authorized for use in the U.S. by the FDA and is a CE Marked medical device in Europe. MMI is backed by global investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Andera Partners, BioStar Capital, Deerfield Management, Fountain Healthcare Partners, Panakès Partners, RA Capital, Sambatech, and Wellington Partners.

Media Contact

Laura Bastardi, MWW Health

mmi@mww.com

Investor Relations

Lisa Croke, MMI

lisa.croke@mmimicro.com