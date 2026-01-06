Decisiv 2025: A Year of Technology Growth and Development

Reston, Virginia , Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today details of a year of ongoing successes in 2025 and plans for continued growth in 2026.

In 2025, the scope of the service activity managed on the Decisiv SRM platform continued to expand, reaching nearly 37 million service events and representing growth of 4 million cases during the past year. More than 5,000 service providers and 74,000 fleet and asset managers are now actively connected and putting the commercial vehicle industry’s largest service management ecosystem to work during 300,000 monthly maintenance and repair events.

In 2025, Decisiv technology developments included:

SRM Discovery Trackers that deliver reporting to provide dealers with a better understanding of status durations, workflow durations, and customer communication for improving monitoring and management of service activity, including SRM Discovery Status Tracker, SRM Discovery Workflow Tracker, and SRM Discovery Communication Tracker.





Fleet Best Practices Scorecard that provides an objective assessment of a fleet’s effective use of Decisiv SRM platforms across several major OEM dealer networks, highlights best practice metrics to enforce consistency, monitor and track improvement, and rank service performance against comparable fleets.





New features in the Decisiv SRM platform that improve the management of end-to-end service event workflow for service providers, including enhancements to Repair Status updates, a new Case Assistant Checklist, and a new Case Timeline.





New features for fleets in Decisiv SRM enable displays of completed inspections for service cases, SMS texting notes and estimate approvals, and VMRS Encoding that improves the accuracy of cost tracking and service operation analysis.





Expanding Ecosystem Partnerships

Across more than 65 integration partners, the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem provides dealers and fleets with access to data and capabilities. Developments in 2025 included:

A partnership between Wabash and Decisiv that brings SRM capabilities for tracking and scheduling preventive maintenance, communicating during service events, managing service and repair data across the company’s dealer service network, and delivering information directly to Wabash fleet customers.





An expansion of the relationship with Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. to deliver a more connected customer experience through Isuzu Connect, the manufacturer’s advanced version of Decisiv SRM, and deeper integration with the Isuzu360 telematics system.





Connected Phillips Digital Inspections to enable technicians to quickly and accurately validate the proper and safe operation of their components.





A strategic integration with Truckmore that empowers fleets with seamless connectivity to the Decisiv SRM platform through the dealer-branded mobile app, website, and customer portal.





The integration of diagnostic scanning data and a service event case creation capability with Diesel Laptops to automatically collect and feed truck data directly into Decisiv SRM.





The extension of parts, scheduling, and campaign information into service management processes through an integration with Prokeep Inc. that will give dealers the ability to unify service and parts communication.





Delivering Industry Insights and Analyses

Decisiv also continued its support of industry stakeholders in 2025 by providing data for:

The quarterly Decisiv TMC North American Service Event Benchmark Report, available for members of ATA’s Technology & Maintenance Council, covering parts and labor costs for 25 Vehicle Maintenance Reporting Standard (VMRS) system level codes, which accounts for more than 97 percent of total parts and labor spent during maintenance and repair events.





The Decisiv Commercial Vehicle Service Analysis Report, available quarterly on the Decisiv Marketplace, including service activity detailed by 25 VMRS System level codes and by vehicle age.





The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) An Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking: 2025 Update.





MacKay & Company expanded analyses and insights in their monthly DataPulse Plus Reports.





Management changes at Decisiv in 2025 included:

Tim Hardin joined Decisiv in the role of President and was subsequently named CEO. Dick Hyatt, former President and CEO and company founder, continues to serve as Chairman of the Board.





Jeff Clark joined Decisiv as Chief Product Officer (CPO) to head up product strategy and innovation.





Pete Russo was named Chief Alliance Officer at Decisiv to lead an industry alliance initiative that the company has launched in cooperation with OEM customers. Formerly the CPO at Decisiv, Russo has served in a variety of roles at the company for more than 15 years.





Focused on Delivering Value

“In 2025, leading users of the Decisiv SRM platform reduced downtime by up to 25 percent and SRM-enabled efficiencies helped fleets realize more than $13 billion in revenue from increased uptime,” said Tim Hardin, President and CEO. “Decisiv has become the foundation for commercial vehicle service management and from that position as a trusted partner there are tremendous growth opportunities ahead.

“We have a strong roadmap for 2026 and will be delivering new platform capabilities and expanding the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem to provide a smarter, faster, more connected approach to managing commercial asset service and to empower SRM users with seamless, scalable solutions,” Hardin added.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Decisiv, based in Virginia, powers North America’s largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. Our industry leading Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform connects over 5,000 service locations and 74,000 fleets, orchestrating more than 4 million annual service events. By linking dealers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets with real-time, actionable data at the point of service, Decisiv enables smarter maintenance planning and lifecycle management for improved utilization, performance, and compliance. Learn more at www.decisiv.com.