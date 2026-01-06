Tabnine Wins InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award 2025 for Software Development Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabnine , the creator of the original AI software coding assistant, today announced that it has been named the winner of FoundryCo.’s InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards 2025 in the “ Software Development: Tools ” category. Tabnine previously won the same category in 2023.

The InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards recognize the most innovative software development, DevOps, data management, and AI/ML products on the information technology landscape.

Tabnine addresses one of the most persistent barriers to enterprise AI adoption: the gap between individual developer productivity gains and organization-wide, governed deployment. While many AI coding tools work well for individuals, they often fail to scale across large, regulated engineering organizations with shared standards, complex workflows, and strict oversight requirements. Tabnine is designed to close that gap by enabling teams to adopt AI-assisted development as a controlled, enterprise-wide capability rather than a collection of isolated tools.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping products across the technology landscape, often in surprising ways,” said Executive Editor Doug Dineley, InfoWorld. “Our 2025 Technology of the Year Award winners are the products at the leading edge of innovation — the ones putting the power of AI to practical use for enterprises.”

Tabnine is the only AI coding assistant purpose-built for enterprise teams with complex codebases, mixed tech stacks, and strict security and compliance requirements. The platform supports SaaS, private VPC, on-premises, and fully air-gapped deployments, with zero telemetry, no silent updates, and no outbound data connections. With deep integrations across source control, IDEs, and tools such as Jira and Confluence, Tabnine applies each organization’s standards, policies, and architecture directly into the development workflow.

Powered by Tabnine’s Enterprise Context Engine, the platform delivers org-aware AI across the entire software development lifecycle including code generation, testing, documentation, code review, onboarding, and remediation with full governance, auditability, and model control. With Tabnine, enterprise customers have reported significant developer productivity gains.

“Winning InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year Award for the second time is a powerful validation of our commitment to enterprise-first AI,” said Eran Yahav, Co-CEO of Tabnine. “Tabnine is built to deliver measurable productivity gains with uncompromising security, governance, and control. This recognition affirms our belief that trustworthy, context-aware AI is the future of enterprise software development.”

Selection is based on the excellence and quality of Tabnine’s enterprise AI development platform and does not imply endorsement by InfoWorld or FoundryCo. The full list of finalists and winners of the InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards 2025 can be found at Infoworld.com .

About InfoWorld

InfoWorld delivers insights on software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning for IT professionals — from CTOs and architects to developers and data scientists. Over the past decade, open-source software and cloud computing have reshaped how businesses build and run technology. Today, software drives nearly every operation, with most applications developed using open-source code and hosted in the cloud. Through news, analysis, reviews, and expert guidance, InfoWorld helps IT leaders and practitioners navigate emerging technologies and build the next generation of business applications on modern cloud platforms. InfoWorld is published by FoundryCo, Inc. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com .

About Tabnine

Tabnine helps developers and enterprises accelerate and secure software development using generative AI. With over one million monthly users and deployments across thousands of organizations, Tabnine’s private, open, and secure AI coding assistant integrates seamlessly into every stage of the development lifecycle. Tabnine is trusted by leading engineering teams to increase velocity, improve code quality, and ensure full control over AI adoption. For more information, visit Tabnine.com .

