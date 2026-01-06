ME Group Completes Pre-A Extension Round and Acquires Video Production and Distribution Platform BTV

HONG KONG, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ME Group, a leading Web3 media and brand growth services institution, announced that it has secured strategic investments from FutureMoney Group and Bit Origin (Nasdaq: BTOG).





This investment represents an extension of ME Group’s previously announced Pre-A strategic financing round. The newly raised capital will be dedicated to building an AI-driven news, data, and information services platform, further strengthening ME Group’s ecosystem and long-term product roadmap.

ME Group originally announced its Pre-A strategic financing round on Aug. 26th, 2025, at a pre-money valuation of USD 40 million. The round was led by Fenbushi US, with participation from HashKey Capital, BIZ Hong Kong, Amber Group (AMBR), LTP, Conflux Network, Solowin Holdings (SWIN), B7 capital, FOMO Ventures, Klickl Labs, TDTC, PLVR, and other institutional strategic investors.

Along with its ongoing investment momentum, ME Group continues to expand its business footprint. On Jan. 6th, the company announced the acquisition of BTV. As part of the transaction, Michael Guo, founder of BTV, will join ME Group as Partner and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

BTV was founded in 2019, and focuses on promoting cryptocurrency adoption mainly through video content. The platform has strong capabilities in video production, publishing, and global distribution. BTV currently serves over millions of users around the world, delivering content in seven languages, including Chinese, English, Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.

Following the completion of the acquisition, ME Group and BTV will fully integrate video production resources and client networks, while consolidating content publishing and distribution channels. The BTV brand will continue to operate independently, while ME Group will deliver integrated, one-stop brand and growth services through the following independent brands and business lines:

ME News

Media, traffic and growth services, including social media communities and KOL services.

Brand summits, event organization, policy advisory, and public relations services.

Video content creation, publishing, and distribution services.

AI-driven news, data and information services.

Jessica Yang, CEO of ME Group emphasized, “The integration of BTV’s video business and the addition of Michael as Chief Strategy Officer will significantly enhance ME Group’s overall business structure and product offerings. By combining news, events, video, AI-driven data, and research capabilities, ME Group is strengthening its ability to deliver truly integrated, one-stop brand and growth solutions for our clients. The brand new ME Group will continue to serve as a leading information and technology platform, creating greater value for users in the Web3 era.”

Michael Guo, Founder of BTV expressed, “Since BTV founding in 2019, it has remained committed to producing high-quality video content, the most intuitive and impactful medium for explaining crypto and Web3 to a broader Web2 audience. Partnering with ME Group represents a highly complementary combination of shared vision and capabilities. ME Group’s long-term strengths in news, events, brand growth, and AI will significantly expand BTV’s content ecosystem and global reach. In the future, we aim to build a truly Web3-native, one-stop information and brand growth platform, and a gateway for traffic through more systematic content production, a more efficient distribution network, and more cutting-edge technological capabilities. To create continuous and long-term value for the industry and users.”

About ME Group

ME Group stands as a leading global fintech platform, strategically anchored in Hong Kong with a key operational hub in New York. We have built a synergistic portfolio across media services, brand exhibitions, and AI ecosystem platforms. At the core of our mission is a commitment to providing global users with authoritative content, specialized market services, and pioneering AI-driven solutions.

App Download: https://www.me.news/download

Cooperation Email: marketing@me.news

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83a6c87c-a5cf-4ffd-9367-68be4a682f0c