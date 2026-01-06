IBUYPOWER UNVEILS TRACE X CUSTOM LOOP CONCEPT PC, BRINGING ACCESSIBLE HARDLINE WATERCOOLING TO MODERN PREBUILTS AT CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, the leading system integrator iBUYPOWER is sharing world-first details of a concept gaming computer that expands on its previous efforts of introducing hardline water cooling systems into prebuilt PCs with the reveal of the Trace X Custom Loop Concept Gaming PC. iBUYPOWER's "Gen 10" lineup of computer peripherals and components will also make their CES premiere with the reveal of two new cases, cooling solutions, and pack-in peripherals that will launch in future iBUYPOWER systems this year. For more information, please visit: www.ibuypower.com/community/events/ces

THE TRACE X CUSTOM LOOP CONCEPT GAMING PC AND ACCESSIBLE HARDLINE WATER COOLING

The Trace X Custom Loop Concept Gaming PC revives the spirit of iBUYPOWER’s Element CL line by making hardline liquid cooling — a feature previously limited to high‑end builds — more accessible for prebuilt computers. It features a redesigned transparent “distroplate” that integrates the pump, reservoir, and coolant routing to save space, enhance aesthetics, and simplify assembly. Adjustable sliding terminals allow the distroplate’s inlet and outlet ports to easily align with CPU and GPU waterblocks for a perfect fit. By leveraging the modern design and feature set of their new Trace X case, iBUYPOWER has delivered a modern, user‑friendly approach to custom loop PCs in 2026.

“When we launched the Element CL in 2021, we spent months figuring out how to refine the design and solve inherent logistics, though it taught us how we could bring custom liquid cooling to a wider audience,” said Calvin Lin, Product Manager for the Trace X Custom Loop Concept PC. “With this new system, we’re building on that foundation by simplifying the assembly, improving ease of maintenance, and delivering even better cooling for today’s modern components. We look forward to everyone’s thoughts as we shape future iBUYPOWER products with this feedback.”

GEN 10 PRODUCT LINEUP - CASES, COOLERS, AND MORE

iBUYPOWER is also debuting several new components customers will be seeing in 2026 by buying an iBUYPOWER system. These include:

TRACE X COMPUTER CASE - The Trace X case innovates iBUYPOWER’s “Trace” and "Slate" cases by integrating a single piece of curved glass for the front and side panel to deliver an unobstructed panoramic view of the PC’s internal components. This new chassis focuses on maximum compatibility with all PC components, while emphasizing aesthetics with a stylish metallic grill on the front panel, and a built-in flowing vent design that wraps around the top and back side panel for a cohesive aesthetic. Extra components include an optional RGB kit that adds diffused lights along the vented mesh, and color variant side panels for those who want to personalize their cases, starting with pink and lavender trim for the white case, and faux wood for the black case – both of which are in development.

- The Trace X case innovates iBUYPOWER’s “Trace” and "Slate" cases by integrating a single piece of curved glass for the front and side panel to deliver an unobstructed panoramic view of the PC’s internal components. This new chassis focuses on maximum compatibility with all PC components, while emphasizing aesthetics with a stylish metallic grill on the front panel, and a built-in flowing vent design that wraps around the top and back side panel for a cohesive aesthetic. Extra components include an optional RGB kit that adds diffused lights along the vented mesh, and color variant side panels for those who want to personalize their cases, starting with pink and lavender trim for the white case, and faux wood for the black case – both of which are in development. ELEMENT PULSE X COMPUTER CASE - The Element Pulse X builds on last year’s Element 9 Pro tempered glass case with a dedicated focus on RGB, as integrated ARGB strips adorn all visible edges of the case – all stemming from the Element’s distinctive corner power button. Like with the Element 9 Pro, there is an integrated mesh panel that can be fitted with 3x 120mm fans. Those that prefer more visibility into the case can swap the top mesh panel for a full glass panel instead.

- The Element Pulse X builds on last year’s Element 9 Pro tempered glass case with a dedicated focus on RGB, as integrated ARGB strips adorn all visible edges of the case – all stemming from the Element’s distinctive corner power button. Like with the Element 9 Pro, there is an integrated mesh panel that can be fitted with 3x 120mm fans. Those that prefer more visibility into the case can swap the top mesh panel for a full glass panel instead. IBUYPOWER AW5 AIO LIQUID COOLER - iBUYPOWER builds on the success and reliability of last year’s AW4 with the AW5 360mm AIO liquid cooler. The AW5 continues to deliver optimal cooling at variable fan speeds, while upgrading the water block with a customizable segmented display that shows CPU temperatures, usage, and fan speeds.

- iBUYPOWER builds on the success and reliability of last year’s AW4 with the AW5 360mm AIO liquid cooler. The AW5 continues to deliver optimal cooling at variable fan speeds, while upgrading the water block with a customizable segmented display that shows CPU temperatures, usage, and fan speeds. IBUYPOWER AC5 RGB TOWER AIR FAN - iBUYPOWER is expanding its cooling for its prebuilt PCs with the AC5 RGB Tower Air Fan that delivers steady cooling with a distinct iBUYPOWER flair.

- iBUYPOWER is expanding its cooling for its prebuilt PCs with the AC5 RGB Tower Air Fan that delivers steady cooling with a distinct iBUYPOWER flair. iBUYPOWER KM10 KEYBOARD AND MOUSE - IBUYPOWER's KM10 pack-in keyboard and mouse will be included in certain iBUYPOWER systems. The new keyboard comes with an additional RGB light ring around the board, along with a built-in volume wheel, while the new mouse adds even more RGB flair with a new 3-dimensional RGB lighting effect within the palm rest.

All of iBUYPOWER's product lineup will be on display in the iBUYPOWER / HYTE suite at CES 2026, which is located at The Venetian Expo in Titian #2301A.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY

The Trace X computer case will be available in Black and White colorways as part of iBUYPOWER’s RDY prebuilt systems and custom configurators, as well as a standalone product on iBUYPOWER’s Gear Store for $99.99. It is expected to launch in Q126.

The Element Pulse X computer case will be available in Black and White colorways as part of iBUYPOWER’s RDY prebuilt systems and custom configurators, as well as a standalone product on iBUYPOWER’s Gear Store for $99.99. It is expected to launch in Q126.

The iBUYPOWER AW5 AIO Liquid Cooler will be available in Black and White colorways as part of iBUYPOWER’s RDY prebuilt systems and custom configurators, as well as a standalone product on iBUYPOWER’s Gear Store for $99.99. It is expected to launch in Q126.

The iBUYPOWER AC5 RGB Tower Air Fan will only be available in Black and White colorways exclusively as part of iBUYPOWER’s RDY prebuilt systems and custom configurators. It is expected to launch in Q126

The iBUYPOWER KM10 Keyboard and Mouse will be available as pack-in peripherals for certain iBUYPOWER systems, as well as a standalone product on iBUYPOWER’s Gear Store for $34.99. It is expected to launch in Q126.

WEBSITES

To learn more about iBUYPOWER’s CES lineup, please visit: https://www.ibuypower.com/community/events/ces

ASSETS

To view the Trace X Computer Case trailer, please visit: https://youtu.be/dwuMFb0PCKg

To view the Element Pulse X Computer Case trailer, please visit: https://youtu.be/iVNjfSnj6L4

For additional images of the Trace X Custom Loop Concept Gaming PC, and iBUYPOWER’s Gen 10 product lineup, please visit: https://ibp.gg/ces2026_presskit

ABOUT iBUYPOWER

iBUYPOWER is a fully independent and leading manufacturer of high-performance pre-built and custom gaming PCs based in North America. The company was founded in 1999 on its core values of Perseverance, Unity, Strength, and Ambition. These values are reflected in the company's promise to build the best gaming systems for the most discerning gamers since its founding. iBUYPOWER has worked intimately with hardware and software brands such as Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, WD, ASUS, Bethesda, MLG, Riot Games, HoYoverse, and many more. iBUYPOWER is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

All PCs purchased from iBUYPOWER.com are backed by the company’s industry leading warranty of three-years labor and two-years parts. In addition, anyone that owns an iBUYPOWER.com PC still under warranty can take it to any Micro Center nation-wide for in-store repair and diagnosis, as Micro Center is iBUYPOWER’s Authorized Service Provider.

Information about the company and its products can be found at: https://www.ibuypower.com/

