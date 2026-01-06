LiquidStack Secures 300-Megawatt CDU Order from Major U.S. Data Center Operator

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidStack , a global, full-service leader in liquid cooling for data centers, today announced a 300-megawatt order of Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) capacity from a major U.S.-based data center operator. The multi-site order will support AI-ready data center deployments and underscores accelerating demand for scalable liquid cooling solutions for high-density AI workloads.

The order comprises LiquidStack’s high-capacity CDU-1MW , designed to support rapid deployment, high-performance, operational efficiency, and future scalability for the next-generation data center environments.

The customer, a long-established operator with a growing portfolio of AI-ready facilities across the United States, selected LiquidStack as its liquid cooling partner to support the expansion of AI-ready, high-density infrastructure.

LiquidStack’s manufacturing and delivery capabilities enable the accelerated fulfillment of the 300-megawatt order, supporting aggressive build-out timelines across the multiple sites.

“Orders of this size signal a clear inflection point for liquid cooling,” said Joe Capes, CEO of LiquidStack. “Operators are committing to liquid cooling as core infrastructure for AI, and LiquidStack is uniquely positioned to support that transition at scale.”

LiquidStack’s CDUs are engineered to integrate seamlessly with direct-to-chip and hybrid liquid cooling architectures, providing precise thermal control, high availability, and simplified operations. The company’s solutions are deployed globally and are supported by a full suite of design, manufacturing, deployment, and lifecycle services.

This announcement follows continued momentum for LiquidStack, including its inclusion on NVIDIA’s Recommended Vendor List for CDUs, the expansion of its manufacturing capacity in Carrollton, Texas, and increasing adoption of its CDU platforms to support AI and accelerated computing workloads.

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack ™ is the respected leader in liquid cooling for information technology hardware, telecommunications, and blockchain systems. Having pioneered the world’s highest density, most efficient, and sustainable liquid cooling solution in 2012, our advanced liquid cooling solutions continue to serve as the backbone for highly scalable and environmentally safe hyperscale, colocation, neocloud, enterprise, edge, and blockchain data centers. LiquidStack’s universal direct-to-chip CDUs, DataTank™, EdgeTank™, CryptoTank™, MicroModular™ and MacroModular™ systems and services are enabling real-time advancement of computing and communications while supporting a sustainable planet. Learn more at liquidstack.com .

