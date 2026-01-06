XR Beyond Wearables, Now With Acoustic Wings

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brelyon (www.brelyon.com), an MIT spin-off innovating in computational displays, announced today at CES a new member of its Ultra Reality™ display line – a more compact, lower-priced model for 2026 called Ultra Reality™ Mini. This model features not only a headset-free immersive virtual image, but also a set of headphone-free acoustic wings that dampen ambient sound. The display creates vivid 55″ images at 1 meter of optical depth, virtually rendered behind the monitor’s 16″ aperture. The result is an expansive 86° field of view with a taller, cinematic 16:9 aspect ratio. Demos of Ultra Reality™ Mini are available at Brelyon’s CES Booth at LVCC Central Hall Booth 14454.

Barmak Heshmat, Brelyon CEO, comments on this visual experience: “The 2026 model of Ultra Reality™ Mini is a product that balances immersion with size and cost. It's designed to compress the experience of a 55″ monitor – literally the biggest monitor money can buy today – into a 16″ aperture. We’re pushing the boundaries of the display industry, marrying headset-like immersion with monitor-like comfort and fidelity. People dislike wearing stuff on their face, but that doesn’t signal the end of virtual reality. We are realizing a world where visual and audio immersion is achieved without taxing or even touching the user.”



Brelyon Ultra Reality® Mini with Brelyon Acoustic Wings, creating a −12 dB acoustic dark spot, almost half of a typical noise-

cancelling headphone without putting anything on the user’s head.

Acoustic Wings & Integration Features

Brelyon Acoustic Wings are an optional accessory for Ultra Reality™ Mini and use acoustic metamaterials and structural barriers to create an average −12 dB acoustic dark spot. “These wings are designed to maximize absorption while allowing open air flow and head movement in a small form factor.” says Dr. Yushin Kim, Senior Scientist at Brelyon.

To integrate this immersive audio/visual experience into existing applications, Ultra Reality™ Mini is also VESA compatible and is expected to combine well with kinematic rigs and chair-like structures due to its light weight and closer operating distance, reducing torque on the rig for such immersive experiences.



Ultra Reality Mini side view, the acoustic wings suppress the ambient noise in a large angular range.

The resulting Ultra Reality™ Mini platform lets enterprise operators handle detailed visual data or trainees and/or gamers experience immersive simulation environments. Overall, it elevates user experiences without requiring calibration, headsets, content adjustments, or large screen setups, giving the user their own personal immersive bubble.

Brelyon Ultra Reality™ Mini bridges the higher-end enterprise products from Brelyon to the more consumer-facing end for headset-less immersive experiences. The product is being demonstrated at CES 2026 and is available for pre-order.

Click here for more information about Ultra Reality™ Mini and acoustic wings.



ABOUT BRELYON

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Brelyon is a pioneer of hardware and software technologies for headset-free immersive experiences that transcend the boundaries of physical space. Helmed by a founding team of scientists and industry executives from MIT, UCF, DARPA and IMAX, Brelyon has been selling display products with monocular depth for defense and commercial applications since 2022. For more information about Brelyon and its virtual display solutions, please visit www.brelyon.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f656455c-3b8c-493c-9765-ae55109d1e41

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1cdac19-1df0-4d6b-9a97-ef065aed5dfb