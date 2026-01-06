Farm Credit Presents Free Cybersecurity Webinar

Mechanicsburg, PA, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Farm Credit and Farm Credit East are hosting a free, live cybersecurity webinar on Thursday, January 15 at 11 a.m., designed to help farmers, agribusiness owners, and rural community members better protect their operations, finances, and personal information in an increasingly digital world.

The webinar will be led by nationally recognized and award-winning cybersecurity expert John Sileo of The Sileo Group. During the session, attendees will learn why cyber attacks are often successful, how criminals take advantage of trust in industries like agriculture, and what practical steps can be taken to reduce risk and protect both business operations and financial well-being.

The webinar will be offered in a live-only format and will not be recorded. Registration is free and open to Farm Credit customers and the broader agricultural community.

Additional information and registration details are available at horizonfc.com/webinars/cybersecurity-webinar. Contact Johanna Rohrer at 888.339.3334 or learning@horizonfc.com with questions.

