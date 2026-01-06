Worth Scales Platform and Team for 2026 Following a Year of Record-Breaking Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worth , the fintech platform modernizing onboarding and underwriting for financial institutions, is celebrating a record-breaking year, achieving significant milestones that position it as a dominant force in the financial technology sector. These achievements underscore Worth’s dedication to driving innovation, fostering inclusivity and laying the foundation for a future of continued success.

Customer Impact and Operational Efficiencies

In 2025, Worth helped financial institutions reduce application abandonment by 43%, increase application approval by 37% and shorten time to revenue by 55%, accelerating customer acquisition and business growth by streamlining the application process. The efficiencies enabled by the platform have also resulted in a 25% reduction in vendor costs for customers, reinforcing Worth’s commitment to driving measurable value through automation and AI.

Expansion Across Industries

Expanding its impact and footprint, Worth deepened its presence across payments, fintech, healthcare and financial services by welcoming a growing roster of enterprise customers to the platform. New and expanded engagements with organizations such as BILL, EZ Capital, Fairwinds, Fundbox, PatientFi, Playmetrics, Priority, REPAY, VizyPay and Wholesale Payments reflect increasing demand for onboarding and underwriting infrastructure that can scale across use cases and regulatory environments. In parallel, Worth continued expanding within financial institutions and large payment providers with global operations, supporting more complex workflows and higher application volumes.

Industry Recognition

Worth received special recognition for its efforts in 2025. It was shortlisted for the U.S. Fintech Awards in the “Startup of the Year” category, a record-breaking year for applicants. The company was also named a finalist for the Cloud Awards in “Best Use of AI in Finance,” highlighting the platform’s ability to utilize artificial intelligence to streamline financial processes, enhance compliance and improve user experience. Additionally, the company was recognized as a “Best Workplace for Women in Tech” by the Women Tech Network Global Awards, validating the company’s commitment to fostering diversity and empowering women in the industry.

Cofounders Suneera Madhani and Sal Rehmetullah were guest speakers at Fintech South 2025, TRANSACT and Risk Americas, and Rehmetullah was honored by the Orlando Business Journal as one of the region’s Most Influential Leaders as well as both leaders recognized as top 500 business leaders in the state of Florida by Florida Trend.

Continued Growth and New Product Features

To support the fintech’s rapid expansion and ensure the continued evolution of its technology and customer service, Worth grew its team by more than 50% this year, strengthening product, engineering, customer success and go-to-market functions. Alongside this investment in talent, Worth improved its product offerings with the launch of Case Management 2.0, an enhanced system designed to streamline underwriting and risk operations. The feature consolidates case activity into a single view, allowing financial institutions to process cases faster, improve operational efficiency and maintain compliance while reducing risk. It also includes AI-powered crosswalking technology that further reduces manual follow-ups, ensuring accurate data and better decision-making.



"This year has been a pivotal one for Worth and reflects the company’s execution and long-term vision,” said Asif Ramji, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Worth. “The support of our investors and partners has enabled Worth to scale its platform, serve more industries, more customers, and ultimately, to push the boundaries of what’s possible in fintech. Financial institutions choose Worth because it delivers automation, data and AI in a way that reduces risk and accelerates time to revenue while expanding access to capital for small businesses. That combination is driving measurable change across the industry, and the foundation built in 2025 positions Worth for continued growth.”

For more information on Worth, visit www.worthai.com .

About Worth

Founded in 2023 by industry veterans Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani, Worth is a leading fintech platform that automates onboarding and underwriting for financial institutions, fintechs, payment providers, supplier financing and ISVs. Powered by the largest database of over 242 million small businesses, the all-in-one solution integrates workflow automation, Know Your Business (KYB), Know Your Customer (KYC), bank verification, fraud detection, and credit underwriting. This enables enterprises to onboard customers quickly and confidently. With deep insights into small business data, Worth accelerates time-to-revenue while fostering a more equitable financial ecosystem where enterprises and small businesses can thrive. For more information about Worth, visit www.worthai.com .

